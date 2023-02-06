MYSTERY PARTY OFFERS SELANGOR MB POST TO KHAIRY – WHICH PARTY IS IT? BERSATU, PAS OR PKR?

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin has indicated his interest in contesting the Selangor state polls and several offers have been made to him, including the mentri besar post.

Khairy, however, did not disclose which party had offered him the mentri besar post.

“There are discussions with several parties and there are also discussions taking place on what that role would be,” said Khairy on Monday (Feb 6) when asked if he was offered the Selangor mentri besar post by political parties.

Khairy also said he was interested in contesting in the upcoming Selangor state polls if he decides on making a political comeback after being sacked by Umno on Jan 27.

“But, if I do decide to sit out the state polls, then I would have more time to decide which political platform I choose as my next chapter in my political journey.

“If I want to participate in the state polls, I have to decide in the next few months which way I will go,” Khairy told senior journalists during the Concorde Club meeting on Monday (Feb 6).

The Concorde Club is an informal group of editors and senior journalists meeting with politicians and key policy makers.

Previous guests of the Concorde Club, led by Star Media Group advisor Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, included Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Anthony Loke, and Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Khairy also said state experience would complement his current skill set, as he had experience as a former three-term Rembau MP and led three different ministries.

“It (state experience) would help me understand local government, as well as the relationship between the federal and state government.

“So, I do feel it’s a good opportunity. But then, I have to weigh whether I have the appetite to jump back,” said Khairy.

The Selangor state assembly term will expire automatically on Aug 26, while Penang has until Aug 2 and Negri Sembilan until Sept 2 to hold their state polls.

Kelantan’s five-year term is scheduled to expire on June 9, 2023, while Kedah has until Sept 4 and Terengganu until Sept 1.

Khairy also said he has no plans on forming a new party in Malaysia.

“The market is a bit saturated and I see there might not be space for a new party in Malaysia.

“Though it’s an option, it’s unlikely (that I will form a new party,” said Khairy.

Last Friday (Jan 27), the Umno supreme council sacked Khairy and former supreme council member Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Among the members suspended for six years were former party information chief Shahril Hamdan, Hishammuddin, former youth exco member Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya, former Johor state exco member Datuk Maulizan Bujang and former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Shariff.

Action was taken against these Umno leaders because they were deemed to have criticised the party president and worked with Opposition parties in the 15th General Election. ANN

Umno will do better in Selangor without Noh and Khairy, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will do better in the Selangor state election with Noh Omar and Khairy Jamaluddin no longer in the picture, says PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil. “Now that both of them (Noh and Khairy) are no longer in the party, Umno’s chances are better,” Fahmi said after attending the Lembah Pantai Chinese New Year open house in Bangsar today. He said seat negotiations between Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the Selangor polls, expected to be held in May or June, are ongoing. “I’m confident the process will go on smoothly. When it is time (to announce the candidates), we will do so,” he said. On Friday, Selangor Umno chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said Barisan Nasional component parties have decided on which seats they want to contest in the election and will be holding discussions with PH soon. Last month, Noh and Khairy were sacked from Umno for breaching party discipline during the recent general election (GE15). Noh, who previously held the Selangor Umno chief’s post, had said that based on Umno’s disastrous performance in GE15, when it lost all its strongholds, its chances of winning the upcoming state seats are slim. Khairy also said it will be an uphill task for Umno against Perikatan Nasional’s “green wave”. ANN /FREE MALAYSIA TODAY .

