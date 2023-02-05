Dark horse in Umno VP race

REPORTS of Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil making a comeback in Wanita Umno has sent ripples through the party.

It is not idle gossip because the popular former Wanita Umno leader has been calling the ladies in the party to test the mood and support.

Her supporters are elated, but others in the party are quite incredulous because the cow-and-condo scandal associated with her family may be over but is not forgotten.

However, Datuk Rosni Zahari – one of her most loyal supporters back then – told Shahrizat that she is committed to giving her support to incumbent Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

“They say Noraini was not effective. It’s not fair because she took over in 2018 when our party was under so much pressure as the Opposition,” said Rosni, who is the wing’s information chief.

Shahrizat has certainly caused a stir ahead of the party election on March 18 but most people in the party have been fixated on the contest for the three vice-presidents (VPs).

The VP race is absolutely sizzling this time around for a reason that most Umno politicians are too polite to say out loud.

Although Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan are secure in their seats, Ahmad Zahid has the sword of Damocles dangling over his head.

He is defending himself against a string of graft charges in court and it is anyone’s guess how it will all end for the Umno president.

If Ahmad Zahid is found innocent then he will go on to become one of the most powerful Umno presidents in recent times.

In the event that his trial ends badly, his deputy Mohamad or Tok Mat will move up in the party as well as in the Cabinet and the next deputy will come from one of the VPs.

There is, as such, a lot at stake in the VP contest. Whoever makes it as a VP will have a foot in the door.

The assumption is that Ahmad Zahid already has a few people in mind for his team. Among the names being tossed about are ministers Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kader, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said as well as Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“Umno might return to the practice of having an MB among the VPs. It will restore prestige to the state leadership. Wan Rosdy represents the type of leader that ordinary members can relate to,” said Temerloh division chief Datuk Seri Sharkar Shamsudin.

Incumbent Youth leader Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi is also said to be interested in the VP slot but his image is dented after losing in three general elections. He is said to have been advised to contest the supreme council and he might be made the next information chief.

The dark horse candidate that many in Umno are talking about is Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who comes across as an underdog among the candidates with ministerial posts.

But Johari stands out as the sole survivor among all the Barisan Nasional candidates in the Federal Territory.

“He is a model of the smart and successful Malay who went from rags to riches,” said a Kelantan Umno politician.

Johari owns several media outlets and is not short of funds. He also has something which not many Umno politicians can claim to have – he is admired by Malays outside of Umno.

But can he make it? Will the others gang up on him?

Some 22,000 Umno branches will hold their AGMs from Feb 1-26. The party’s three wings will have their meetings and elections on March 11.

Finally, the 191 divisions will hold their respective AGMs on March 18 to elect their division leaders as well as vote for the new supreme council line-up.

Ahmad Zahid would want a team of VPs and supreme council members who are friendly to him so that he is truly in control.

“Let me ask you, have there been people announcing they are quitting the party in protest over what happened?

“The Umno culture will prevail, they will rally behind the president. The delegates would not want to derail the party’s place in the government,” said Pulai division chief Datuk Seri Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Johor could prove problematic given what befell Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad.

“I’ve been doing a lot of listening, there is so much noise. I won’t be surprised if Johor sends a different signal,” said Segamat Youth chief Bastien Onn.

Bastien, who has reached the age limit for the Youth wing, has been seeking feedback from branch leaders in Segamat.

He said the concern of the Umno grassroots is whether the unity government is a permanent arrangement because they cannot see themselves campaigning alongside DAP.

They also want to know how the party intends to move forward and if Umno will ever hold the prime minister again.

To them, Umno’s current situation is akin to “nyawa-nyawa ikan” (barely alive).

In the 2018 Umno elections, delegates were hopeful and had voted for a leadership whom they thought would restore the party’s dominance in power. Instead, they ended up in a deeper hole.

So what is it that the party will be voting for this time around? Are party members content to play second fiddle in the government or do they want to reach for something bigger? ANN

MIC almost ‘non-existent’ in BN, says Saravanan

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC deputy president M Saravanan claims the party seems to be “non-existent” among its partners in Barisan Nasional (BN). Saravanan said MIC had yet to be consulted for discussions about BN’s plans for the six state elections that must be held this year. “Not only have there been no meetings, but it also looks as if we (MIC) don’t exist. “I hope we will have a meeting (among BN components) soon as we are looking at state elections in another four to six months,” he told reporters after his visit to Batu Caves for the Thaipusam celebration. The Tapah MP said although support for MIC was low, the party could still play a significant role in ensuring BN’s victory in the upcoming state polls. Last month, MIC president SA Vigneswaran said any decision on cooperation between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in state elections this year should be reached by consensus among BN component parties. The PH-held states of Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-run Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah are due to hold their elections after June. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.