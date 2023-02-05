‘IT’S AS IF WE DON’T EXIST’ – THAT MEANS NO SEATS FOR YOU & MIC, LAH! – VIGNES BITCHES ON BUT HOW SHOCKING TO EXPECT ZAHID WOULD BOTHER TO GIVE MIC & MCA ANY OF UMNO’S MALAY-MAJORITY SEATS IN COMING STATE POLLS TO HELP THEM WIN – MIC & MCA HAVE ONLY THEMSELVES TO BLAME FOR RELYING ON MALAY VOTES RATHER THAN SUPPORT FROM THEIR OWN COMMUNITIES

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC deputy president M Saravanan claims the party seems to be “non-existent” among its partners in Barisan Nasional (BN).

Saravanan said MIC had yet to be consulted for discussions about BN’s plans for the six state elections that must be held this year.

“Not only have there been no meetings, but it also looks as if we (MIC) don’t exist.

“I hope we will have a meeting (among BN components) soon as we are looking at state elections in another four to six months,” he told reporters after his visit to Batu Caves for the Thaipusam celebration.

The Tapah MP said although support for MIC was low, the party could still play a significant role in ensuring BN’s victory in the upcoming state polls.

Last month, MIC president SA Vigneswaran said any decision on cooperation between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in state elections this year should be reached by consensus among BN component parties.

The PH-held states of Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, and PAS-run Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah are due to hold their elections after June.

FMT

