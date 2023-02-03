KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — PAS members are just as capable as Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to helm the Selangor government, the Islamic party’s state secretary Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir told news portal Free Malaysia Today.

Roslan was responding to news reports that Azmin is Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) best bet to take the Pakatan Harapan-led state.

He pointed out that six members from PAS had served as state executive councillors when Azmin was Selangor menteri besar from 2014 to 2018, when the latter was still with PKR, the news portal reported today. “However, the appointment of the menteri besar is the discretion of the Sultan of Selangor and PAS will leave it to His Highness’ wisdom,” Roslan was quoted as saying.

The news portal also reported Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi as saying that PN is still discussing who to nominate for leading its charge in the coming state election.

On January 26, FMT published a report quoting political analyst Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, as saying that Azmin is PN’s best bet for the role.

Azmi had compared Azmin’s chances to several sacked Selangor Umno leaders who are rumoured to join PN such as Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The mandate for the current Selangor state assembly expires on August 26.

MALAY MAIL

