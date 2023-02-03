CAUGHT RED-HANDED, PAS TO BE DISQUALIFIED IN KUALA TERENGGANU, MARANG & KEMAMAN? – YET SHAMELESS OR NOT, PAS NO.2 INSISTS ‘THERE’S NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT’ – DESPITE WARNING FROM MACC CHIEF – ‘IT’S STILL CORRUPTION AS DEFINED UNDER ELECTION OFFENCES ACT’

KOTA BARU: Pas has already given the necessary cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation over alleged cash handouts in the 15th General Election.

Therefore, Pas deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party would leave it to the commission to carry out its duty on the issue.

“We have rendered whatever help that we were suppose to give (Kerjasama yang sepatutnya dah diberi),” he said when responding to the MACC’s announcement yesterday (Thursday) of having identified 90 people who allegedly received cash in Terengganu to vote for a particular party during GE15.

Tuan Ibrahim said the party has no qualms if it was required to render more assistance in the MACC probe.

“The country has laws that must be respected by all parties and all investigations are also binded by existing regulations. We will continue to give our cooperation to the commission as for us, there is nothing to worry about,” he said when contacted by the New Straits Times today.

On Thursday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had said that the commission has identified 90 people receiving cash in Terengganu to vote for a particular political party in GE15.

Azam had urged these 90 people to come forward and go to the nearest MACC office to cooperate in investigations, and that did not necessarily reside in Terengganu.

Pas came under fire after videos featuring a party supporter handing out cash to voters had gone viral.

Party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had responded to the video by saying that the act of handing over cash was committed by “regular people” who were doing it in the name of “charity”.

On Jan 3, election petitions were filed at the Kuala Terengganu High Court to cancel the GE15 results for the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary seats.

The petitions originated from the Terengganu Umno and were done according to the Election Offences Act 1954.

On Jan 24, Azam confirmed that the commission had opened investigation papers on the claims of cash handouts in Terengganu during the general election campaign period.

“It does not matter if they use terms like sedekah (charity). It is still corruption as defined under Section 10 of the Election Offences Act 1954,” Azam had said.

The MACC also had said that a few investigation papers were opened after receiving complaints during and after the election, and it will investigate every case that was referred to it.

Under the Elections Offences Act, bribery is deemed to have occurred when candidates or any individuals buy votes, either directly or indirectly, by giving or offering money, gifts, jobs or loans during or after the election.

Anyone found guilty can be jailed for a maximum of two years, fined between RM1,000 and RM5,000, and jailed up to a year.

Candidates can also be disqualified as elected representatives and also lose the right to contest in an election for five years if they are found guilty of committing the offence.

