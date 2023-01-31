The appointment of Nurul Izzah as an Economic Adviser to the PM is a bad mistake. The action has not gone down well with almost everyone, especially PH supporters. People are throwing brickbats already. The following comments and postings on Social Media roundly condemn what is obviously NEPOTISM.

1. First here is a tweet that has gone viral:



RELATED STORY: Nurul Izzah capable, appointment as adviser not a liability, says economist

2. Here is another comment :

Anwar’s decision to appoint Nurul Izzah incongruent with decision to remove political appointees from GLCs (Click here).

3. The following is actually from a PH supporter. I had to censor some of the Tamil.



Nurul. What is Has_n Meric_n at MoF/PMO for – m__ru pudungaran?

4. This is from an academic:

The Finance Ministry has a KSU to advice the Finance Minister. Is Nurul Izzah now superior to the KSU .. . . making our country tiga suku.

5. I think Focus Malaysia mis-spelt ‘quietly’ : https://focusmalaysia.my/quitely-nurul-izzah-is-the-pm-adviser/



6. The following is from an ex senior Civil Servant : Anwar’s appointment of his daughter as his economics adviser reeks of nepotism. Since when is Nurul Izzah an economist?! What lah ! I think it’s very unwise of him to do that. Anwar talks about reform. Looks like cakap tak serupa bikin.

7. This is from another well known commentator : Perfect storm being made by Anwar in the lead up to the State elections…..ajaib tapi benar!

8. I cant recall who sent this to me : Its code word for I can do whatever I want : “One of my goals is to channel and utilise Malaysia’s best and brightest talents, inside and outside the government, to add value to the ongoing efforts to improve the economic condition of the people,” she said in the interview.

“Even I don’t have a finance-related degree or certificate, but I was the finance minister for eight years (in the 1990s),” Anwar said.

(My comments : He was Finance Minister for eight years and he almost ran the economy into the ground. He did not understand what in the world was the “Asian Dollar”. Dr Mahathir fired him as Finance Minister after he started kowtowing to the IMF’s policies. His pet poodle in Bank Negara at that time once sent the overnite interest rates into double digits. That was psycho insane monetary management.)

9. Here is Permadu Malaysia’s take on the appointment of Nurul Izzah as Economic Adviser

Kalah PRU15, anak PM jadi penasihat kanan PM



Nurul Izzah memberitahu Ketua Pengarang akhbar The Star, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, perlantikan itu berkuatkuasa 3 Januari, 2023.

10. And Permadu Malaysia again :

Nurul will become another Rafizi; Analysts say many better qualified tested experts in economics

Almost immediately, media reported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has come under fire from various quarters for appointing his daughter, Nurul Izzah, as his senior adviser on economics and finance, with critics saying it reeks of nepotism.

11. Finally some lark has penned this :

BERITA MADANI

Perdana Menteri menasihati Menteri Kewangan untuk melantik anak kepada Ahli Parlimen Tambun untuk menjadi penasihat kepada Menteri Kewangan yang juga merupakan Perdana Menteri. Cadangan Perdana Menteri ini dipersetujui oleh Menteri Kewangan yang juga Perdana Menteri. Untuk menjimatkan gaji dan menggalakkan “flexi-hours work from home” anak kepada Ahli Parlimen Tambun itu juga akan menjadi penasihat kepada ayahnya.

Sekian dimaklumkan. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/