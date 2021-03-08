JOHOR-BORN ACTOR NG MAN TAT – WHO BECAME FAMOUS IN HK WITH MOVIES CO-STARRING STEPHEN CHOW – TO BE CREMATED, HIS ASHES BROUGHT BACK TO HIS HOMETOWN

THE ashes of veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat may be interred at a columbarium in Johor, reported China Press.

According to entertainment journalist Zhu Pi, who is one of Ng’s close friends when he was alive, the body of the actor will be cremated today but his ashes will likely not be placed in Hong Kong due to the exorbitant prices for an urn niche.

It was reported that despite its small size, the urn niche used to store the ashes of actress Yammie Lam who died in 2018 cost HK$170,000 (RM89,211).

Zhu pointed out that Ng’s Malaysian wife Hou Shan Yan and children are all based in Johor and it would make it easier for family members to pay their respects during Qing Ming (Tomb Sweeping Festival).

He, however, added that Hou would make the final decision.

Ng, who started his career at the age of 22 in 1973, was known for his roles in movies with comedian Stephen Chow Sing-chi, including The Final Combat, The Justice of Life and Shaolin Soccer.

The 70-year-old died of liver cancer on Feb 27 in the presence of family members.

ANN

