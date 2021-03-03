5-YEAR-OLD GIRL SCREAMS IN PAIN AS HALF-NAKED ‘MONSTER’ GRANDDAD MOLESTS HER

KOTA KINABALU: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his five-year-old granddaughter in the Kota Marudu district.

The suspect was caught red-handed by his son-in-law at a house at about 4pm, on Monday.

Kota Marudu OCPD Supt Mohd Izaan Abdullah said the victim’s father, 28, had barged into the suspect’s room after hearing his daughter scream in pain.

“When he opened the door, he saw the half-naked suspect on top of his daughter. The man was also molesting the girl, ” he said when contacted.

Supt Mohd Izaan said the victim’s father then brought her and her two-year-old sibling to the police station to file a report.

The father, his wife and their two children had been living with the grandparents. He said the suspect was nabbed at about 7pm the same day and has been remanded to facilitate investigations under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

ANN

.