HADI DIGS INTO ANWAR’S ACHILLES HEEL – YOU HAVE FAILED TO TACKLE INFLATION, THE PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING EVEN MORE, THUNDERS HADI – THEN DOES A VOTLE-FACE ON NON-MALAYS – NOW WANTS PAS TO WOO NON-MALAY VOTES IF THEY ARE TO FORM THE NEXT FEDERAL GOVT

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – After calling non-Malays the root source of corruption in the country, PAS president Hadi Awang seems to be slapping his own face by telling his party they must win over the non-Malay vote if they are to form the next federal government.

Hadi, known to be able to do a volte-face at the drop of a hat, even insisted that PAS was committed to upholding the Federal Constitution which guarantees religious freedom.

“We had the highest number of parliamentary seats in our 71-year history as a party and became the party with the most seats when we worked with Perikatan Nasional in the last general election,” he told an audience of about 5,000 delegates and observers at the party’s annual general assembly in Shah Alam today.

“PAS, therefore, must counter the Islamophobic narrative that exploits the ‘Green Wave’ label to unjustly alarm non-Muslims and certain groups about our performance (in elections) and effectively (governing) several states.”

Hadi assured that the party’s focus on Muslims did not mean that it would oppress the non-Muslims if it came into power.

“It’s crucial to emphasise that our call for unification of the ummah does not infringe upon the rights of non-Malays and non-Muslims,” said Hadi.

“We are committed to upholding religious freedom and ensuring justice, as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.”

“When Muslims are divided, our collective strength diminishes. If we remain disunited, the interests of Malay Muslims will be trampled upon day by day, and the privileges of Islam, as well as the rights of Malays and bumiputras, will be constantly questioned.”

Malaysia last held its general election in 2022 and must hold the next before the 5-year-term ends in late 2027.

VEILED DIG AT NO.1 ENEMY DAP

Meanwhile, the PAS president continued to expound on his latest political thread that PAS was open to “cooperation and understanding” with non-Muslims who were “moderate.”

PAS also allows non-Muslims to study Islamic knowledge, read the Quran, and engage with its teachings under appropriate guidance and supervision, said Hadi

“However, it’s important to note that interpreting the Quran should be done with the necessary knowledge and expertise, whether by Muslims or non-Muslims,” he added, in a veiled dig at DAP, a multiracial rival party, whose youth chief Howard Lee had recently angered some Muslims by making use of a phrase from the Quran.

SCOLDS ANWAR REGIME FOR FAILING TO ADDRESS INFLATION

Hadi also criticized Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government for not being able to resolve inflation and costs of living issues. He scolded them for refusing to work with the Opposition on these issues as these were the top concerns haunting the people and needed urgent attention.

He also chided the Anwar regime, which has been accused of narcissism and lacking in direction and momentum, for focusing on issues that were less crucial.

“This is because they claim that they are a ‘unity government’ when they are the problematic ones.

“The challenge of inflation and the increasing prices of essential goods, which weigh heavily on the people, remain unresolved due to a lack of prioritization. Today, it is imperative that we accord the utmost priority to ensuring an adequate supply of rice for our nation.

“However, it is evident that this critical matter is not receiving the attention it deserves, with emphasis being placed on less crucial issues.

"Additionally, we grapple with economic misconduct that severely undermines the governance of our country. Corruption, leaks and extravagant spending are not receiving the necessary focus in terms of remedies and solutions.

