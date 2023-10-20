THE MENTORS OF HATE – EYE ON POLITICS, ANWAR OPENS THE FLOODGATES – SWALLOWS THE BAIT OF U.S.-LED HATE SPREADERS WHOSE AIM IS TO KEEP THE MIDDLE EAST FOREVER IN TURMOIL – BUT LANDS MALAYSIA IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF WASHINGTON

Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now!

KUALA LUMPUR (Politics Now!) – Forget about these guys! sigh long fed-up Malaysians – they’re political idiots, a real waste of the Earth’s oxygen, playing their ‘no brains, emotion only’ brand of village politics on the world’s stage and thinking they’re very ‘stylo-milo’ (dashing) at it!

Even serious news that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had snubbed Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Kadir has been turned into a political circus and actually cheered as a triumph with online backslapping and thumbs-up by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

“People who blindly support any “sides” are the ones with mental problems. We have to consider each incident separately and not take sides,” Macau Hijau wrote in a comment to Malaysiakini.

The comment was in response to Malaysian ambassador to the U.S. Nazri Aziz’s boast that he had been called out and under “pressure” by Washington over Malaysia’s one-sided stance to commiserate only with the Palestinians – while condemning Israel over the latest Gaza crisis.

“The major powers have never expressed sympathy for the plight of Palestinian children and the elderly who have suffered for decades due to Israel’s inhumane actions.

“How is it possible that Malaysia will give sympathy to those who act inhumanely like the Israeli regime?” Nazri was quoted saying by Astro Awani.

ANWAR OPENED THE FLOODGATES – AND SUDDENLY EVERYONE IS A MUSLIM HERO!

He was echoing Anwar, who too showed his ignorance, shallow knowledge of geopolitics, lack of finesse and statesmanship but most of all, a real lack of compassion and love for humanity, when he thundered out a warning to the West and Israel to stop their hypocrisy and acts of violence against the Palestinians.

According to Finance Twitter, “Anwar had argued that because the Zionists had confiscated land and property belonging to the Palestinian people, it was justifiable for Hamas to butcher unarmed and innocent Jewish people. Trying to score political mileage, Anwar also criticised the international community who supports Israel.”

And that immediately opened the floodgates for bootlickers, minions and others wishing to burnish their credentials as ‘good’ Muslims to play ‘monkey see, monkey do’. Regardless if it was fair or unfair, neutral or biased, sincere or hypocritical.

Indeed, suddenly everyone is a Muslim hero in Malaysia. If it weren’t so awful, so macabre. one could actually burst out laughing as the politicians here make fools of themselves. They think no one in the country could possibly suss out their true motives.

And do they care, even if they knew they were being utter fools about to commit a sin of their own? Sadly no! Their terrible desire of wanting to raise their personal standing and popularity among other Muslims, who incidentally form the bulk of Malaysia’s electorate, overrides all other considerations. To these political opportunists, relegating both Muslim and universal values to the rubbish heap is easier than the A, B, Cs they hardly know!

“I’m no fan of Israel, I do not condone what they have done. But facts are facts, it’s time we stop talking about sides. We condemn any action which disregards human life,” continued Macau Hijau.

“Why is there no mention of the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians in the initial surprise strike by Hamas? No condemnation at all by us, why?Any sane person would have condemned this action, just like any action by Israel that disregarded civilian lives.”

U.S.-LED HATE SPEECH FOR THEIR OWN GEOPOLITICAL MOTIVES

There is no doubt that the U.S. led and is leading the unprecedented outbreak of hate speech across the globe, condemning Hamas and the Palestinians as “savages” that need to be wiped out.

“I say this to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu: Finish them. Finish them. Hamas did this. You know Iran is behind it. Finish them,” U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley had said on social media X at the start of the conflict.

Her shocking comments struck a chord with Americans but was condemned as an “outright call for genocide” by others.

“Haley epitomizes the stereotypical politician, who would not mind igniting wars to rise to the top,” said The Palestine Chronicle reported author and journalist Ramzy Baroud as saying.

“Here she smells an opportunity to rally rightwing extremists in the US behind her, purely for political reasons. But to call on Netanyahu to carry out blatant genocide against Palestinians in the besieged, impoverished and most crowded region in the world, is horrific beyond belief,” Ramzy added.

Obviously, the likes of Anwar and his men including Nazri will not appreciate or will pretend not to understand what they would scoff at as so much ‘highfalutin’ Western thoughts and liberal ideology. And to be fair, why should they bother – why can’t they be the simple ‘kampung’ cowboys who lash at out with ignorance and hate at whatever they cannot be bothered to comprehend. If the likes of Nikki Haley can be a card-carrying hate spreader, why not Anwar and gang.

CUT OUT THE EMOTION & WHAT DO YOU SEE – THE MENTORS OF HATE!

Fortunately, there are others in Malaysia and Asia who are able to show much less herd mentality and instead call for neutrality, peace and respect for all life – yes, even Jewish lives and yes too, even Muslim lives!

Says OrangPigeon0985: “Malaysia should just stop doing business with the United States, and not use any Israeli products. Let’s see how long that will last.

Why is he (Nazri Aziz) even an ambassador? Better yet, please send a big ship over and bring all the Palestinians here to save them.

They do not understand that none of the Arab countries want to do so, given their experience with how their economy and security deteriorated when they allowed refugees in previously.

But this is Malaysia boleh (can), bring them here immediately.”

Says Existential Turd: “Talk is cheap. Is Malaysia going to send soldiers to fight for Hamas? Will we send humanitarian aid or accept Palestinian refugees? Both sides are not innocent.

Both the Hamas and Israeli governments are legitimately elected by their respective people.

When Israel bulldozes Palestinian homes to make way for settlements, where was Hamas to defend Palestinians? It hides underground, allowing Israel to run roughshod over Palestinians.

They keep the hatred boiling and instead of devoting its energy and effort to running Gaza, Hamas devoted its energy to lobbing rockets into Israel, kidnapping, and killing civilians.

Gaza only continues to exist because of international aid.”

Says Vent: “Mr Ambassador please do not assume every Malaysian’s “undivided support” for Hamas. My support is only for the Palestinian people who have suffered at the hands of Israel’s occupation.

The Palestinians are not Hamas! I despise Hamas and its unconscionable attempts even now to harm the Palestinian people while pursuing the war in their name but clearly intending to use them as human shields by preventing them from moving out of Gaza.

It was a mistake of the gravest order to appoint you as an ambassador given that you were nothing but a loose cannon of an MP and minister previously.

You are not only throwing away our delicate diplomacy with the US, but more palpably, making it more arduous for Malaysians to enter and travel in the US among other possible difficulties. You are nothing but self-inflated.”

And so it seems are Nazri’s ‘mentors’ in hate – the likes of Nikki Haley and the great POTUS Joe Biden himself! – Written by Stan Lee, Politics Now

