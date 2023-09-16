KUCHING: Malaysians are at risk of losing not just their tangible and intangible heritage, but also part of their identity, with the arts, cultural and heritage practitioners growing older, said Yayasan Hasanah trustee and managing director Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari.

“Many textile traditions, with their heritage motifs and legacy weaving techniques are on the verge of being lost into history.

“Recognising this, over the years, Yayasan Hasanah works closely with its partners in various Malaysian states to breathe new life into our textiles, restoring them to their former glory through various efforts,” she said at the Hasanah Gold Threads Awards presentation ceremony here today.

Shahira said the inaugural Hasanah Gold Threads Awards would not only preserve and sustain Malaysia’s diverse textile-making traditions but also ignite a greater appreciation for these crafts in the mainstream consciousness.

“Our work is rooted deeply in this mission. Yayasan Hasanah and the Ministry of Finance are proud to present the Hasanah Gold Threads Awards in partnership with Tanoti and ASEAN Handicraft Promotion and Development Association, where preservation meets innovation,” she said.

She said culture is not just a static artefact to be displayed in museums, it is also a living expression of a nation’s identity.

“These awards aim to provide a stage for such artisans to shine and inspire the creation of work which captures the heart and soul of Malaysia itself.

“By showcasing artisans’ skills through this prestigious platform, we also aim to drive recognition and by extension, the marketability of their work,” she said.

Yayasan Hasanah is a foundation under Khazanah Nasional Berhad that was established in 2015. BERNAMA /NST

