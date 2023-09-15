Sarawak premier: Revenue from oil and gas within Sarawak have always been shared with Petronas, Putrajaya

KUCHING — Sarawak does not take all the revenue generated from its oil and gas resources, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today following an accusation by former de facto law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

He said the state works together with Petronas and the federal government based on a win-win formula to share of revenue generated from the extraction of oil and gas from the fields located within its territory.

“So, don’t look obliquely at the people of Sarawak,” he said at the opening of the National Integrity Conference here.

He said what the state is doing all this time is to fight for its rights, and it does not mean that it is parochial.

“No, it is not … But what we want is a system that is fair,” he said, adding that Sarawak has to comply with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

While he did not directly name Zaid, the premier scoffed at the latter’s call for West Malaysians to challenge Sarawak on this matter.

“What is the point of challenging”? Abang Johari asked.

Zaid had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Sarawak’s instant claim of its interest in the new discovery of six oil wells off its shores.

Now back in Umno after stints in PKR, DAP and his short-lived party Kita, Zaid said elected representatives from Peninsular Malaysia must not let Sarawak get away with this latest claim.

Last month, Abang Johari said any extraction from oil and gas fields found within Sarawak’s territorial waters must be split equally between state-owned Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) in accordance with the provisions of the state Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 and Petroleum Development Act 1974.

