KUALA LUMPUR ― The issue over the dismissal of some Umno members was not raised in last night’s Umno Supreme Council (SC) Meeting, with the focus being on efforts to empower the party, says Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the issue with regard to Umno Supreme Council Member Isham Jalil’s statement about Umno needing to go solo in the previous election, was also not raised in the meeting following the latter’s absence.

“This issue did not arise because the decision of the unity government was already made on November 23, 2022, it was a party decision by the SC… The decision was based on consensus.

“I would like to share that on the night (of the decision), 56 SC members all agreed and only two people had differing views. However, a joint decision was made and after that, no issue was raised outside by any SC member. Only recently (it was brought up again),” he said during a press conference at Menara Dato Onn, last night. On the issue of Rembia state assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis attending a ceremony to announce a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Asyraf Wajdi said it was up to the Disciplinary Board to decide on the matter.

Earlier, Isham Jalil claimed that he and several other Umno members might be sacked from the party this week, following their criticisms of the party leadership’s decision to participate in the elections with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Regarding last night’s meeting, Asyraf said Umno welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to re-establish the Bumiputera Economic Convention, and that the party would offer itself to manage the event.

He said Umno would also implement measures to improve and empower the party based on the post-mortem of the six state elections.

“The Umno divisional convention will also be held focusing on strengthening the party’s organisation and instilling a better understanding of the party’s policies involving the principles and direction of the party’s struggle in the Unity Government at the grassroots level.

“The strengthening of Umno’s cooperation with its allies in Pakatan Harapan will also be intensified to ensure the political stability of the country and the well-being of the people,” he said. ― Bernama

Umno supreme council member Isham Jalil has been hyping himself up to be a martyr who would get axed for wanting the party to keep its distance from DAP. However, despite repeatedly claiming on social media that he would be put on the chopping block, no such thing occurred at the Umno supreme council meeting last night. Asked at a post-meeting press conference whether the supreme council discussed sacking Isham (above) or his calls for Umno to go solo in elections, party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki replied in the negative. “We haven’t discussed it so far. We only discussed what was in this statement,” he said referring to the statement he read at the start of the press conference. The statement had six items on it, which included thanking the party machinery who were involved in the Johor twin by-elections; taking steps to strengthen the party based on a post-mortem of the six state elections; and holding an Umno divisions convention to strengthen understanding of the party policies. The statement also called for strengthening Umno’s ties with Pakatan Harapan at all levels; and supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s plans for a bumiputera economic convention; as well as urging Umno leaders in government and GLCs to focus on helping alleviate the cost of living struggles. Dissenting voices Meanwhile, Asyraf said Isham did not even attend last night’s meeting. He also said that on the night the Umno supreme council agreed to cooperate with Harapan, there were only two dissenting voices, who eventually came around and agreed with the rest of the supreme council’s plans. Isham had advocated for Umno to revise its relationship with DAP following the six-state elections – in which the party performed poorly in five out of six states. He said cooperation should not involve elections and recently called for the party to hold a referendum among the party’s grassroots to decide on the party’s future with DAP. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – with whom Isham was previously closely aligned – dismissed the referendum call. Meanwhile, expectations that the party would sack Rembia assemblyperson Muhammad Jailani Khamis – who has been associating with Perikatan Nasional – also did not materialise last night. Asyraf said the matter would be left to Umno’s disciplinary council. Jailani had asked to be sacked after the party moved to discipline him for attending a PN event last month. MKINI

