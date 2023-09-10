BOMBSHELL – CALLS GROW FOR ‘MR FAILURE’ MUHYIDDIN TO STEP DOWN AFTER KEY JOHOR LOSSES – FOR HAMZAH TO TAKE OVER PN – AND FOR BERSATU TO CUT TIES WITH FELLOW FAILURE PAS – ‘IT IS OBVIOUS THAT PAS DOES NOT HAVE AS MUCH POPULARITY OUTSIDE KEDAH, KELANTAN & TERENGGANU’

Time for Tan Sri Muhyiddin To Retire, Hamzah Has To Take Over. Bersatu Has To Separate From PAS

The Perikatan Nasional or PN lost both the by-elections in Pulai (Parliament) and Simpang Jeram (State).

Saturday, 09 Sep 2023

PH won both Pulai and Simpang Jeram

because of bad weather and low voter turnouts

Pulai, PH polled 48,283 votes (18,641-vote majority)



PN polled 29,642 votes

voter turnout for Pulai 47%

Simpang Jeram PH polled 13,844 votes (majority 3,534 votes)

PN received 10,330 votes

voter turnout Simpang Jeram 60%

The low voter turnout (47% Pulai, 60% Simpang Jeram) caused by bad weather, certainly helped PH to win both seats. Plenty of Chinese voters turned out to vote for PH despite the poor weather but plenty of Malays did not turn out to vote for the PN.

Also ALL the bank accounts of Bersatu and even that of some of its leaders have been ‘frozen’. So the party had less funds to fund its campaigns.



It is obvious that PAS does not have as much popularity outside Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. The PAS candidate lost at Simpang Jeram.

In the SIX State by-elections prior to this Pas’ 99 wins were concentrated in the three States of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. Pas did not perform as well in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.



In contrast Bersatu won 46 seats across the SIX States.

It is time that Bersatu / Perikatan Nasional splits with Pas amicably. Amicably meaning they can form an electoral pact where Pas and Bersatu / PN do not go head to head in all the seats. Not easy to achieve but something can be worked out.

Failing which Bersatu / PN must go separate from PAS. PAS is not an asset outside Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. Urban Malays, more educated Malays especially in the West Coast cannot accept turban wearing, village mentality PAS.

Pulai is part of Johor Bahru and Simpang Jeram is close to Muar – both are urban, west coast seats with a mixed population as well.

And may I add there has to be a proper Census done again to determine the more exact demographic make up of the country. Obviously in Simpang Jeram and Pulai the “minority” Chinese vote has helped to carry the day for the PH. There were not enough Malay voters.

Finally Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has to gracefully retire now and let Dato Seri Hamzah Zainuddin take over Bersatu and PN. Much work needs to be done and the sooner Hamzah gets started the better.

