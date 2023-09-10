SHOCK DAP-UMNO ‘LOVE FEST’ THE START OF A NEW CHAPTER? – PERHAPS OVERJOYED BY HIS DISCHARGE, ZAHID VOWS UMNO-BN WILL SUPPORT UNITY GOVT ‘THAT REFLECTS THE FACE OF MALAYSIA’ – WHILE ANTHONY LOKE PRAISES ZAHID FOR BEING THE FIRST UMNO CHIEF TO ATTEND DAP’S CONGRESS – ‘TO ALL OF OUR UMNO FRIENDS, I WOULD LIKE TO TELL YOU THAT THIS IS THE REAL FACE OF DAP. WE ARE NOT ENEMIES’

Barisan will continue supporting unity govt that reflects the face of Malaysia, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional will continue to support the unity government, which reflects the true face of Malaysia, says coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said he hoped that the relationship between Barisan and Pakatan Harapan would spur the spirit of unity for the betterment of the country.

“I saw DAP’s determination to maintain the unity of this country in two speeches by its secretary-general Anthony Loke and chairman Lim Guan Eng,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Sept 10) after attending the DAP annual conference in Putrajaya.

“It was also transferred to delegates I met in the assembly hall who wanted political stability to catalyse more success for Malaysia” he said.

“Loke also mentioned that the unity government is inclusive and represents all Malaysians.

“In fact, in order to safeguard the well-being and prosperity of the people, political differences are resolved and unity is used as the basis for us to rebuild the country together, especially to develop the economy and the well-being of the people.

“I hope that the newly established relationship between Barisan and Pakatan can be strengthened to the grassroots level to catalyse the spirit of unity while leading the country by providing the best service for all Malaysians,” he said

“Barisan Nasional will also continue to defend the unity government which truly reflects the face of Malaysia,” he said.

Also present at the conference were Barisan secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin. ANN

We are not the enemy of Malays or Umno, says DAP’s Loke

PUTRAJAYA: DAP is not the sort of party that will backstab a friend or change its narrative mindlessly, says its secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“Therefore, Umno leaders and members, as well as the Malay community, need not worry about the presence of DAP in the unity government,” said Loke.

The Seremban MP said DAP promised to continue to practise moderate politics through the social democracy ideology since its main aspiration is to ensure the well-being of Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“The political reality today is that the position of the Malay is guaranteed and strong because Malay votes comprise about 65% of the total electorates, which means the Malays need not worry about DAP.

“DAP is a party that is loyal to its struggles and friends. We will not backstab anyone or say something in the morning and then say another at night. We will not simply issue a fatwa.

“DAP is a party that is based on strong principles and social democracy. We want everyone to live harmoniously instead of being enemies with one another.

“I would like to reiterate DAP’s stand that the Malays are not the enemies of DAP and DAP is not the enemy of the Malays,” he said in his speech during the DAP national congress here on Sunday (Sept 10).

At the same time, Loke also addressed DAP’s “Malaysian Malaysia” concept, which has courted criticisms from opposition parties.

“If Malaysia is not for Malaysians, then who is for? We are caught in an old paradigm, thinking that when DAP says this, it means we want to push the Malays aside. This is wrong and not what we are about.”

During the congress, DAP also witnessed the presence of leaders from other parties, including Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

At the same time, Loke also took a swipe against former prime minister and ex-Umno president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for being “forgetful”.

“This is the first time a sitting Umno president attends our congress. This a new record and new history for us,” he said to the cheers from DAP delegates present.

“There was once a former Umno president who also attended our programme, and he previously said he was shocked to see DAP conducting its congress in the Malay language and that our party song is also in Malay. I guess that the former Umno president is very ‘forgetful’ about how (DAP is a party).

“I am sure Ahmad Zahid is not surprised by this. All of our leaders can speak Malay fluently. Not only that, some of them can even ‘berpantun’ like Steven Sim (Bukit Mertajam MP) and his sparring partner from Umno Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Pontian MP).

“To all of our Umno friends, I would like to tell you that this is the real face of DAP. We are not enemies.” ANN

