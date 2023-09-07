SAD TO SAY, IT LOOKS LIKE SYED SADDIQ IS RIGHT – DAP HAS BECOME ZAHID’S ‘LAPDOG’ – EVEN AS ‘UNABLE TO REFORM’ UMNO NOT ONLY CHEERS & DEFENDS THE RELEASE OF THEIR LEADERS WHO STOLE FROM THE PEOPLE – BUT IS INTENSIFYING THEIR DEMANDS TO ‘WEAKLING PM’ ANWAR TO RELEASE ‘KING OF KLEPTOCRATS’ NAJIB

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has labelled DAP a “lapdog” to BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after DAP’s Nga Kor Ming issued a warning against him over Muda possibly pulling support for the coalition government.

In response to the DAP vice-president, Syed Saddiq also called the Pakatan Harapan component party “hypocrites”, “power hungry” and “without principles”.

The Muda president said that Nga (above) used to accuse the Umno president of being corrupt, and of former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob being Zahid’s puppet.

“Now he (Nga) is the puppet who sanctifies corrupt individuals because of his position as minister,” Syed Saddiq tweeted.

Syed Saddiq had previously threatened to withdraw support for the coalition government, following the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) given to Zahid in the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

Nga said that it would be more “professional” for Syed Saddiq to discuss the matter with the coalition government’s leadership.

The local government development minister added that DAP would never withdraw its support for the coalition government despite the brouhaha surrounding the DNAA.

The Anwar Ibrahim administration had come to power in November last year with 148 MPs on the government bench – just enough for a two-thirds majority that should, in theory, allow the government to amend the Federal Constitution. The 148 included Syed Saddiq, who is the Muar MP.

At present, however, the government has 147 MPs after the Pulai seat fell vacant following the death of Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.

If Amanah wins back the Pulai seat on Saturday, this would give the government 148 MPs again.

However, if Muda goes through with its threat, the government will be back to 147 MPs. MKINI

Withdraw support from govt if ‘man enough’ – Umno leader tells Muda

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi has challenged Muda to proceed with its threat of withdrawing support from the coalition government if the party was "man enough". He said Muda's warning two days ago was merely a threat for not being accepted into the Pakatan Harapan coalition. "Muda doesn't need to issue warnings about pulling back support or taking to the streets. Just withdraw (support for the coalition government) if you are man enough. "Furthermore, Muda has 'unofficially' quit from the coalition government, by contesting solo in the six state elections. "And all of them (Muda's candidates) lost their deposits. It was Muda that crossed the 'red line'," Puad (above, left) said on Facebook today. He was responding to Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman's statement on Tuesday, urging the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to provide a detailed explanation of its decision to grant a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Calling the DNAA "one of the biggest red lines crossed", Syed Saddiq said his party would not hesitate to re-evaluate its position in the coalition government, which would effectively deny the administration a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat. Muda added that it would launch a protest on the streets pertaining to the matter. Elaborating, Puad urged Muda not to leverage their threat to quit supporting the government as a means to be accepted into the Harapan fold. "What other explanation do you want? Looks like Muda is too lazy to read the 11 reasons cited by the prosecutor." In applying for Zahid's DNAA, the prosecution cited several reasons, including allowing the MACC to conduct further investigations; looking into the possibility that there was selective prosecution; and wait for the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on former attorney-general Tommy Thomas' memoir. 'Empty threats' Puad challenged Syed Saddiq to vacate his Muar parliamentary seat instead of threatening to cause the government to lose its two-thirds majority. "Can Muda win Muar and Puteri Wangsa (state seat whose representative is Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz) without Harapan's support? "They wouldn't dare (pull out support). They are mere threats," the Johor state assembly speaker claimed.

