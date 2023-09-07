TAKE THE CHINESE FOR GRANTED AT YOUR PERIL, ANWAR! – THEY MAY BE TERRIFIED OF PAS RULE BUT WHY SHOULD THEY SUPPORT YOU AS PM – LOOK AT YOUR PKR PARTY & HOW IT KEEPS LOSING MORE & MORE SEATS & BE AFRAID! – BE VERY AFRAID BECAUSE THE CHINESE DIDN’T VOTE YOU TO BE PM JUST SO THAT YOU CAN LAZE AROUND & COPY-CAT PAS & BERSATU’S LAZY & RACIST WAYS TO HANG ONTO POWER

The former two-term Sungai Abong representative said the concern arose based on PAS’ style of leadership at the moment.

“They are worried and scared when they think about what their future will be if the PAS that exists today (which is seen now) rule the country.

“For instance, businesspersons are worried about the trends that are happening,” he said in an interview with Malaysiakini at his residence in Taman Desa in Muar, Johor yesterday.

Sheikh Ibrahim, who joined Amanah in 2019 and is the Simpang Jeram Pakatan Harapan election director, was commenting on the difference in the Islamist party’s leadership style before and now.

Elaborating, the veteran politician said the concerns of the Chinese community could not be appeased by mere explanations and assertions from the PAS leadership and its coalition Perikatan Nasional.

He claimed that PAS leadership’s assertions were just to garner votes from the Chinese during the election.

“They (the Chinese community) don’t feel that way, they will feel that they are second class in this country,” he added.

PN, especially PAS, is often seen playing up issues that touch on race, religion and royalty (3R) in all polls – be it the by-elections, state elections or general elections.

Among PAS leaders who are often seen making such issues part of their campaign is party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

Following his statement related to 3R, Hadi is now being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act over his speech in Johor on Aug 26.

In his speech, the PAS supremo reportedly said the process of granting pardons goes against Islamic teachings, where the family of victims has the right to pardon – and not the Pardon’s Board.

However, based on Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to grant pardon for offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, while state rulers have the power to grant pardon for offences committed in their respective states.

Ex-PMs chime in

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad also in his speech at the PN’s mega ceramah for the Simpang Jeram by-election on Sunday (Sept 3) asserted that he will continue to speak out on 3R issues despite knowing the police will launch investigations against him.

The two-time premier was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that the police had called him in nine times to have his statement recorded regarding the 3R issues.

The nonagenarian reportedly reiterated his claims that the government’s ban on 3R issues was unconstitutional.

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin

Sharing the same stage that night, PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin also raised questions on the ban.

“Since when were leaders not allowed to speak about 3R?

“Can’t we, the Malays, discuss matters pertaining to our own race?

“It’s not like we want to incite racial sentiments, (why) can’t we (speak about it)? Our religion is Islam,” the former prime minister said. MKINI

