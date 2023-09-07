TAKE THE CHINESE FOR GRANTED AT YOUR PERIL, ANWAR! – THEY MAY BE TERRIFIED OF PAS RULE BUT WHY SHOULD THEY SUPPORT YOU AS PM – LOOK AT YOUR PKR PARTY & HOW IT KEEPS LOSING MORE & MORE SEATS & BE AFRAID! – BE VERY AFRAID BECAUSE THE CHINESE DIDN’T VOTE YOU TO BE PM JUST SO THAT YOU CAN LAZE AROUND & COPY-CAT PAS & BERSATU’S LAZY & RACIST WAYS TO HANG ONTO POWER
The former two-term Sungai Abong representative said the concern arose based on PAS’ style of leadership at the moment.
“They are worried and scared when they think about what their future will be if the PAS that exists today (which is seen now) rule the country.
“For instance, businesspersons are worried about the trends that are happening,” he said in an interview with Malaysiakini at his residence in Taman Desa in Muar, Johor yesterday.
Elaborating, the veteran politician said the concerns of the Chinese community could not be appeased by mere explanations and assertions from the PAS leadership and its coalition Perikatan Nasional.
He claimed that PAS leadership’s assertions were just to garner votes from the Chinese during the election.
“They (the Chinese community) don’t feel that way, they will feel that they are second class in this country,” he added.
PN, especially PAS, is often seen playing up issues that touch on race, religion and royalty (3R) in all polls – be it the by-elections, state elections or general elections.
Among PAS leaders who are often seen making such issues part of their campaign is party president Abdul Hadi Awang.
Following his statement related to 3R, Hadi is now being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act over his speech in Johor on Aug 26.
In his speech, the PAS supremo reportedly said the process of granting pardons goes against Islamic teachings, where the family of victims has the right to pardon – and not the Pardon’s Board.
However, based on Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the power to grant pardon for offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, while state rulers have the power to grant pardon for offences committed in their respective states.
Ex-PMs chime in
Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad also in his speech at the PN’s mega ceramah for the Simpang Jeram by-election on Sunday (Sept 3) asserted that he will continue to speak out on 3R issues despite knowing the police will launch investigations against him.
The two-time premier was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that the police had called him in nine times to have his statement recorded regarding the 3R issues.
The nonagenarian reportedly reiterated his claims that the government’s ban on 3R issues was unconstitutional.
Sharing the same stage that night, PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin also raised questions on the ban.
“Since when were leaders not allowed to speak about 3R?
“Can’t we, the Malays, discuss matters pertaining to our own race?
“It’s not like we want to incite racial sentiments, (why) can’t we (speak about it)? Our religion is Islam,” the former prime minister said. MKINI
Ex-PAS rep: PN will keep playing up race and religion as it has no good policies
Former PAS state assemblyperson Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh Salleh believes that there is only one choice for Pakatan Harapan and BN in Simpang Jeram and Pulai this Saturday, which is to achieve victory.
However, according to the veteran politician who is a retired medical doctor, the victory of the unity government this Saturday will make the opposition more active in playing racial and religious issues.
“Perikatan Nasional will use that issue because they have no other issues or ideas to develop the country and society.
“Thus PN will use both issues to attract the people’s support,” he said in an interview with Malaysiakini yesterday.
The 68-year-old was the driving force behind PAS in the Bakri parliamentary constituency ever since the party’s branch was established there in 1985.
He found it difficult to establish a foothold in Johor, which is seen as a traditional Umno stronghold, but PAS was finally accepted leading to the victory of Sheikh Ibrahim for the Sungai Abong state seat in 2008.
He defended the seat again in 2013.
Move to Amanah
Even so, Johor also made its own history as the location for the initial steps in the establishment of Amanah following the internal crisis in PAS that reached its peak in 2015.
The 14th general election in 2018 saw Sungai Abong renamed Simpang Jeram. Sheikh Ibrahim is no longer active in politics but he witnessed how the seat he represented for two terms was filled by Salahuddin Ayub.
Sheikh Ibrahim officially joined Amanah in 2019 and considers the party to be in line with his soul.
“PAS is now more about fighting for Malay and Islamic racism which is quite harsh, so it cannot be accepted by non-Muslims,” said Sheikh Ibrahim.
Ahead of voting day this Saturday, Sheikh Ibrahim hopes that voters in Simpang Jeram will choose the party that takes a moderate political approach, namely Harapan and BN.
Govt must step up countermeasures against hate
Even so, there is concern in Sheikh Ibrahim’s heart because the victory of the government party candidate, Nazri Abdul Rahman, leaves PN with no choice but to play with race and religion issues more creatively.
At the same time, Sheikh Ibrahim admitted that the government’s countermeasures to curb such campaigns were less effective, especially when the opposition brought hateful narratives.
What can be done, he said, is to counter-explain as best as possible, but it faces challenges due to the PN’s dominance of social media.
“We hope that the people here can evaluate all the allegations brought by PN through various media,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Ibrahim was also positive to see the response among Umno supporters as a result of the aggressive campaign carried out by the party’s leaders.
What is happening now, he said, is so promising.
“I was campaigning with Johor Umno leaders and I saw the body language reaction of Umno members showing that they can accept the Harapan candidate,” he said.
In the Simpang Jeram by-election this Saturday, Nazri from Amanah became the government party’s candidate in their effort to defend the seat left vacant following Salahuddin’s passing.
He faces a challenge from PAS-PN candidate, Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, as well as an independent candidate, S Jeganathan.
In the last Johor state election in 2022, Salahuddin won the seat with 8,749 votes, ahead of his nearest challenger by a margin of 2,399 votes. MKINI
MKINI
.