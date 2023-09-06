Najib to Dr M: “Give it a rest Atok!”

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been told to stop with his inflammatory statements touching on the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty) and inciting disharmony among the people .

The rebuke was issued by none other than his arch nemesis Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also no stranger to being called all sorts of nasty names by the 98-year old.

Najib, in his latest Facebook posting, did not hold back in chastising Dr Mahathir.

He reminded the two time former prime minister that Malaysians were already living harmoniously with mutual respect among the different races evident all over.

Pointing out that the recent National Day celebrations were prove of the racial unity, Najib said people were now looking forward to the Malaysia Day celebrations which were just around the corner.

Taking a jibe at Dr Mahathir by referring to the nonagenarian as Atok (grandpa), Najib said the Kedah-born politician had now hit the campaign trail in Johore and was bent on creating communal discord in the southern state.

“While the people are looking forward to celebrating Malaysia Day, Atok is now keeping busy trying to break up the people in Johore by inciting them.

“Even at his advanced age, he still enjoys seeing people being torn apart and fighting each other.

“He is now going as far as to Johor to play up the 3R issues,” he said, adding it was becoming increasingly obvious Dr Mahathir was dedicating all his time to cause a rift among the people.

He said Dr Mahathir had become known as a man with a twisted tongue, who used different naratives to suit his purposes.

“All he is doing from breakfast, lunch and dinner is to cause a split among the people and see them fight each other.

“When he was the prime minister too, he used to say one thing only to do something else.

“We live in 1Malaysia and we are 1Malaysia. Bangsa Johor will remain as Bangsa Johor and it is not going to be easy for Atok to convince them with his poison,” he said.

Najib ended his posting by calling on Dr Mahathir to stop what he was doing:

“Give it a rest for the moment, Atok.

“You should find something new to sell if you want to fo politicking in Johore.”

Najib’s posting comes in the wake of Dr Mahathir’s statement that he will not back out of raising the 3R issues despite the many reports that had been lodged against him.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay yesterday said several investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for action against Dr Mahathir following inflammatory statements made by the latter touching on the 3Rs.

NST

