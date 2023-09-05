NOW, CHINESE NATIONALS SEEKING CITIZENSHIP THROUGH DAP? – NOT TRUE, JPN RUBBISHES LATEST ‘VIRAL’ CLAIM – BUT SO LONG AS PKR MINISTERS FROM THE HOME MINISTRY & THE COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY SLEEP ON THE JOB – AND THE POLICE NOT WILLING TO TAKE ACTION – THE LIES WILL CONTINUE & TURN EVEN HOTTER

JPN rubbishes claim Chinese nationals seeking citizenship through DAP

The national registration department says a video which went viral recently was posted in 2018.

PETALING JAYA: The national registration department (JPN) has denied a claim in a video that went viral recently that MyKads are being awarded to “Chinese nationals from DAP”.

JPN said the video was first circulated around 2018 and the department had issued a statement then to deny its claim.

“The administration of Malaysian citizenship is conducted by JPN based on the Federal Constitution and other existing laws to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and security,” it said in a statement today.

It said the public should scrutinise the information they receive online and refrain from spreading false news.

The video had shown a number of Chinese nationals at an event organised by Kepong DAP in 2018 to merely brief them on citizenship and MyKad application procedures.

Last month, JPN denied a similar claim after a statement by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had been twisted to state that 54,000 Chinese nationals were being granted citizenship to become “DAP voters”.

JPN said Saifuddin had actually said 54,000 citizenship applications had been submitted in total between 2017 and 2022, comprising applicants of various countries of origin.

It said only 45 individuals from China were awarded Malaysian citizenship between 2019 and July 31, 2023.

ANN

.