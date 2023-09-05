precious judicial time wasted

“Should the prosecution decide in the near future that they will not proceed any further with the charges, that much precious judicial time would have been wasted and a great amount of tax payers money will also have been wasted, with that this court stands adjourned,” the judge said.

He further said that the case commenced in November 2019 and 77 days of trial had been held while 114 witnesses were called to testify.

Moreover, he said the defence had also called 15 witnesses so far.

Apa maksudnya ‘Call for the defence’ (perintah Orang Kena Tuduh membela diri)

After the prosecution has called all their witnesses, the court will decide if the prosecution has presented a sufficiently strong case for the accused to answer the charges.

If the court finds the prosecution’s case to be sufficiently strong for the accused to answer the charges this means the trial continues and the accused will be asked to present his defence

Standard allocution for call for the defence

A standard allocution is a formal statement made by the judge during the trial. The following statement will be read to the accused.

“I find that the prosecution has made out a case against you on the charge(s) on which you are being tried. There is some evidence, not inherently incredible, that satisfies each and every element of the charge(s).

Accordingly, I call upon you to give evidence in your own defence.

Maksudnya Hakim Mahkamah berpuas hati bahawa pihak pendakwaraya telah pun mengemukakan hujah yang kukuh dalam pertuduhan mereka. Maka OKT (Orang Kena Tuduh) disuruh memulakan pembelaan diri di mahkamah.



Untuk perbandingan, dalam kes Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yang dibatalkan Mahkamah baru ini, Hakim Mahkamah telah mendapati bahawa pihak pendakwa gagal mengemukakan bukti dan hujah yang kukuh untuk mensabitkan kesalahan TSMY. Maka tuduhan terhadap TSMY dibatalkan.

Maksudnya tuduhan dan kes pendakwaan terhadap TSMY juga membuang masa dan membazir duit rakyat.



Stop trying to fool the ppl by repeating endlessly that Zahid’s DNAA was the court’s decision. Article 145(3) is clear- d court hd no choice in d matter. So don’t blame d court. That’s dishonest & a slur upon a hardworking judge. The govt can’t push d buck on this to anyone else — Latheefa Koya (@LatheefaKoya) September 5, 2023

Govt didn’t interfere in Zahid trial, says Fadillah

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof says the government respects the legal process and the separation of powers.