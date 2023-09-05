- precious judicial time wasted
- great amount of tax payers money wasted
- 77 days of trial had been held
- 114 witnesses called to testify
- defence called 15 witnesses so far
“Should the prosecution decide in the near future that they will not proceed any further with the charges, that much precious judicial time would have been wasted and a great amount of tax payers money will also have been wasted, with that this court stands adjourned,” the judge said.
He further said that the case commenced in November 2019 and 77 days of trial had been held while 114 witnesses were called to testify.
Moreover, he said the defence had also called 15 witnesses so far.
Apa maksudnya ‘Call for the defence’ (perintah Orang Kena Tuduh membela diri)
After the prosecution has called all their witnesses, the court will decide if the prosecution has presented a sufficiently strong case for the accused to answer the charges.
If the court finds the prosecution’s case to be sufficiently strong for the accused to answer the charges this means the trial continues and the accused will be asked to present his defence
Standard allocution for call for the defence
A standard allocution is a formal statement made by the judge during the trial. The following statement will be read to the accused.
“I find that the prosecution has made out a case against you on the charge(s) on which you are being tried. There is some evidence, not inherently incredible, that satisfies each and every element of the charge(s).
Accordingly, I call upon you to give evidence in your own defence.
Maksudnya Hakim Mahkamah berpuas hati bahawa pihak pendakwaraya telah pun mengemukakan hujah yang kukuh dalam pertuduhan mereka. Maka OKT (Orang Kena Tuduh) disuruh memulakan pembelaan diri di mahkamah.
Untuk perbandingan, dalam kes Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yang dibatalkan Mahkamah baru ini, Hakim Mahkamah telah mendapati bahawa pihak pendakwa gagal mengemukakan bukti dan hujah yang kukuh untuk mensabitkan kesalahan TSMY. Maka tuduhan terhadap TSMY dibatalkan.
Maksudnya tuduhan dan kes pendakwaan terhadap TSMY juga membuang masa dan membazir duit rakyat. – https://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/2023/
Stop trying to fool the ppl by repeating endlessly that Zahid’s DNAA was the court’s decision. Article 145(3) is clear- d court hd no choice in d matter. So don’t blame d court. That’s dishonest & a slur upon a hardworking judge. The govt can’t push d buck on this to anyone else
Govt didn’t interfere in Zahid trial, says Fadillah
Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof says the government respects the legal process and the separation of powers.
PETALING JAYA: The government did not interfere in the corruption trial of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, according to deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, hours after Zahid was given a conditional discharge on 47 corruption charges.
Fadillah said the government respects the legal process and the separation of powers between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature, Bernama reported.
He added that the High Court in Kuala Lumpur had come to the decision based on firm facts.
“Let the legal process take place and we shall respect it. We will never interfere, and it is up to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to evaluate the next course of action,” Fadillah told reporters.
Earlier today, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Zahid a discharge not amounting to an acquittal on 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as home minister.
He was ordered to make his defence in May last year after the judge held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.
The prosecution had applied for the conditional discharge when the trial resumed this morning, on the grounds of representations made by Zahid’s lawyers and in view of further investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. FMT
Saifuddin: Zahid’s DNAA was court’s decision, just like Muhyiddin’s case
The discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) granted to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the corruption case involving Yayasan Akalbudi was the court’s decision, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
He told a press conference today that it was due process in court – just like how the Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin of abuse of power charges on Aug 15.
“So if the court made the same decision today, then it’s the court’s decision.
“I don’t want to make any assumptions more than that or predict the effects of the court’s decision (on Zahid’s case) on the outcome of any elections,” Saifuddin said after officiating the Immigration Department’s Baitul Mahabbah at Kompleks Kediaman Kakitangan Awam (KKKA) KLIA in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.
The minister was responding to questions pertaining to the High Court’s discharge of Zahid from all 47 charges and its potential impact on the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections in Johor.
Asked if there are concerns that Perikatan Nasional will use the DNAA granted to Zahid as political ammunition during the campaign period of the Johor by-elections, Saifuddin said he would not be surprised as it’s a norm for a political party to do so.
“Whatever they want to use, that’s what a political party would do.
“It will continue to happen, with or without the decision by the court (to grant Zahid DNAA). It will continue.
“So I consider it to be a norm in politics,” he added.
This morning, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted Zahid a DNAA of 12 charges for criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code; eight charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009; and 27 charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.
DNAA opens the possibility of Zahid being recharged in the future if prosecutors wish to revisit the matter.
Domestic helper abuse case
Separately, on the issue involving a former PKR division youth chief accused of brutally abusing his Indonesian domestic worker, Saifuddin said PKR will let the due process take place since it’s a police case.
“Let the investigations be carried out. If it is true that he is a member of PKR… of course, the party has a process to take regarding cases like this.
“At the same time, as the party’s secretary-general, I will check with the main membership registry regarding his status as a party member. Only then will we draft a decision on this issue or the next course of action,” he added.
Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that a former PKR division Youth chief was accused of abusing his Indonesian domestic worker, who is now sheltered by the Indonesian consulate.
The worker alleged that the politician told her to strip before scalding her with hot water as punishment for leaving the front gate open.
This was just one of the alleged abuses listed in the police report lodged with the Ampang Jaya police in mid-August sighted by Malaysiakini.
The 57-year-old from Central Java also alleged that the politician did not pay her salary for the four years she worked for him and subjected her to verbal abuse.
Malaysiakini confirmed that a police investigation into the case is ongoing under Section 324 of the Penal Code and has contacted the politician for comment. His identity has been withheld pending his reply.
PKR chief organising secretary Zahir Hassan confirmed that the politician is still a party member but no longer holds a position. MKINI
