Claim govt intends to increase Parliamentary seats just rumour-mongering, says Fahmi

PETALING JAYA: It is not true that the Unity Government has plans to increase the number of Parliamentary seats from 222 to 300, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that such claims by Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are a rumour mongering tactic in the ongoing Pulai by-elections, Johor.

“As a Cabinet Minister, this is the first time I’m listening to such figures. I’m not sure where he got this information from.

“If a minister hasn’t received such information, then to me, this is his imagination in attempts to scare the public in the Pulai by-election,” said Fahmi after officiating the “Kita Madani Aspirasi Malaysia 2023” programme at the Pantai Eco Park Community Centre on Sunday (Sept 3).

Fahmi said Muhyiddin should instead come to Parliament and ask the Prime Minister himself as to whether or not such claims were true.

“So, I want to remind Muhyiddin not to play truant during Parliament proceedings. Ask the question during the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT). Don’t be lazy,” added Fahmi.

During an event in Kempas on Saturday (Sept 2) night, Muhyiddin claimed that the unity government was planning to amend the constitution to increase the number of parliamentary seats from 222 to 300.

Muhyiddin said a redelineation exercise would be carried out if the government enjoyed a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections will take place on Sept 9.

