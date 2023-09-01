GOOD RIDDANCE TO MUHYIDDIN’S AG IDRUS HARUN – EFFECTIVE SEPT 6, NEW AG IS AHMAD TERRIRUDIN SALLEH

Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh named new AG

The solicitor-general will succeed Idrus Harun, whose tenure ends on Tuesday.

PETALING JAYA: Solicitor-General Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh has been appointed the new attorney-general (AG).

His appointment takes effect on Sept 6, Chief Secretary to the Government Zuki Ali said in a brief statement today.

Terrirudin will succeed Idrus Harun, whose contract ends on Sept 5.

“We thank Idrus Harun for his services during his tenure,” Zuki said.

Last month, FMT reported that Terrirudin was the frontrunner to succeed Idrus.

Terrirudin is the first candidate to come directly from the judicial and legal service since Abdul Gani Patail, who was AG between 2002 and 2015.

He was the Federal Court’s chief registrar before being appointed solicitor-general in March last year.

Idrus was appointed as the AG in 2020, taking over from Tommy Thomas, who quit the post following the collapse of the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

