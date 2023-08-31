EVERYBODY WANTS TO GET RID OF ZAHID – ESPECIALLY PAS & BERSATU! – ‘WHEN ZAHID IS NO LONGER UMNO PRESIDENT, THEN UMNO, BERSATU & PAS WILL UNITE,’ SAYS PAS LEADER – EVEN AS SACKED UMNO LEADER ANNUAR MUSA OPENS THE MUAFAKAT NASIONAL DOOR TO BERSATU

PAS is confident that Umno will join forces with it and Bersatu when Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is no longer president of the major Malay party.
PAS Syura council member Mahfodz Mohamed said the union of the three major Malay parties will realise their aim to helm the country.
“I am confident and believe that when Wak Jahid (Zahid) is no longer Umno president, then I am optimistic and believe that the three biggest Malay parties Umno, Bersatu and PAS, will unite.
“Therefore, Insyallah, we would be strong and firm to administer and helm this beloved country Malaysia,” he said during a speech at Perikatan Nasional Merdeka Eve ceramah at Kampung Jeram, Muar, last night.
Mahfodz explained that it is mandatory for PAS, Bersatu and Umno to unite to secure a significant political victory.
“For PN candidates to secure a more secure victory at the central or state level, then we must unite especially in the realm of politics, in relation to the three major political parties.
“Because with the three major Malay-Muslim parties namely Umno, Bersatu and PAS, then Insyallah these three parties would reap major victory,” he said.
Mahfodz pointed out that even when PAS and Bersatu united, they were able to secure 74 parliamentary seats.
“And as a result of the union of these two major parties during the six state elections, we were able to make a clean sweep in Terengganu 32-0, Kelantan 43-2 and Kedah 33-3.
“In Selangor where we nearly clinched, who would have thought that from a single seat suddenly we were able to secure 22 seats and deny the Selangor government today from getting a two-thirds majority.
“This is also the case in the southern states of Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor with the wave from the north, whereby in Negeri Sembilan, it was from zero to five (state seats),” he said.
In the recently concluded six state elections, BN only won two seats in Selangor namely Sungai Air Tawar and Dusun Tua, one seat in Kelantan (Galas), and two seats in Penang (Bertam and Sungai Acheh).
All of its candidates were defeated in Terengganu, including two former state menteris besar, Ahmad Said and Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.
Negeri Sembilan BN, however, recorded an excellent result in winning 14 out of 17 contested seats, enabling it to contribute a two-third majority victory alongside Pakatan Harapan.
During the 15th general election, Umno under the leadership of President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, incurred heavy losses when it was only able to secure 26 parliamentary seats. MKINI
MN not for Umno and Pas exclusively, says Annuar Musa
KOTA BARU: Muafakat Nasional (MN) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today the pact was not solely for Umno and Pas members.
The former Ketereh member of parliament said MN began with Umno and Pas and was later joined by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.
“We never planned for MN exclusively only for Umno and Pas but it started from Umno, later joined by Pas and then involved Bersatu,” Anuar said briefly in a Facebook posting.
Pas deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man recently said the party was ready to work with Umno once again through the pact, but not with leaders who are deemed willing to team up with DAP.
Tuan Ibrahim said he believed that most of Umno’s members still had a fondness for the MN alliance which the two parties formalised in 2019, as they want Malay political parties to be united.
He had said that the MN platform to unite the ummah was still open and Pas with Bersatu in Perikatan Nasional was confident that the ummah needed to be united and work together to rebuild the nation.
Tuan Ibrahim, who is Kubang Kerian MP, had said they must get rid of those who have a personal agenda and had put aside this agenda (of uniting the ummah) by being willing to ally with DAP when they used to oppose them.
He had said uniting the ummah did not mean that the rights of non-Muslims and non-Malays would be sidelined, adding that the Federal Constitution will be upheld.
Umno and Pas, the two largest Malay-based parties, formed MN in September 2019 as an electoral pact aimed at uniting the Malay-Muslim vote.
However, ties between the two parties have grown increasingly strained after Pas joined Bersatu to form PN when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the prime minister.-NST