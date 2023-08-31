EVERYBODY WANTS TO GET RID OF ZAHID – ESPECIALLY PAS & BERSATU! – ‘WHEN ZAHID IS NO LONGER UMNO PRESIDENT, THEN UMNO, BERSATU & PAS WILL UNITE,’ SAYS PAS LEADER – EVEN AS SACKED UMNO LEADER ANNUAR MUSA OPENS THE MUAFAKAT NASIONAL DOOR TO BERSATU

PAS is confident that Umno will join forces with it and Bersatu when Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is no longer president of the major Malay party.

PAS Syura council member Mahfodz Mohamed said the union of the three major Malay parties will realise their aim to helm the country.

“I am confident and believe that when Wak Jahid (Zahid) is no longer Umno president, then I am optimistic and believe that the three biggest Malay parties Umno, Bersatu and PAS, will unite.

“Therefore, Insyallah, we would be strong and firm to administer and helm this beloved country Malaysia,” he said during a speech at Perikatan Nasional Merdeka Eve ceramah at Kampung Jeram, Muar, last night.

Mahfodz explained that it is mandatory for PAS, Bersatu and Umno to unite to secure a significant political victory.

“For PN candidates to secure a more secure victory at the central or state level, then we must unite especially in the realm of politics, in relation to the three major political parties.

“Because with the three major Malay-Muslim parties namely Umno, Bersatu and PAS, then Insyallah these three parties would reap major victory,” he said.

Mahfodz pointed out that even when PAS and Bersatu united, they were able to secure 74 parliamentary seats.

“And as a result of the union of these two major parties during the six state elections, we were able to make a clean sweep in Terengganu 32-0, Kelantan 43-2 and Kedah 33-3.

“In Selangor where we nearly clinched, who would have thought that from a single seat suddenly we were able to secure 22 seats and deny the Selangor government today from getting a two-thirds majority.

“This is also the case in the southern states of Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor with the wave from the north, whereby in Negeri Sembilan, it was from zero to five (state seats),” he said.

In the recently concluded six state elections, BN only won two seats in Selangor namely Sungai Air Tawar and Dusun Tua, one seat in Kelantan (Galas), and two seats in Penang (Bertam and Sungai Acheh).

All of its candidates were defeated in Terengganu, including two former state menteris besar, Ahmad Said and Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.

Negeri Sembilan BN, however, recorded an excellent result in winning 14 out of 17 contested seats, enabling it to contribute a two-third majority victory alongside Pakatan Harapan.

During the 15th general election, Umno under the leadership of President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, incurred heavy losses when it was only able to secure 26 parliamentary seats. MKINI