BOMBSHELL – EXTRAORDINARY & UNPRECEDENTED RESPONSE TO ANWAR’S ‘MALAYSIA MADANI’ MERDEKA BODES WELL FOR UNITY GOVT, TAKES THE WIND OUT FROM PAS-BERSATU’S EXTREMIST SAILS – IN CLEAR SIGN MALAYSIANS & MALAYS WANT TO MOVE ON – EVEN THE KING & QUEEN, TOUCHED BY THE PEOPLE’S ELATION, GRANTED IMPROMPTU MEET-AND-GREET AT DATARAN PUTRAJAYA – AS DPMs ZAHID & FADILLAH HAILED THE ‘SUPERB’ TURNOUT & SHOW OF UNITY – WITH GOVT LEADERS, PARTIES CHIPPING IN ON SOCIAL MEDIA WITH MEMES & CLIPS TO CELEBRATE THE GRAND EVENT
National Day: King, Queen grant impromptu meet-and-greet at Dataran Putrajaya
PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have personally bid farewell to participants of the 66th National Day celebration before leaving the parade.
Their Majesties were also seen setting aside protocol by taking the time to mingle and greet participants after leaving the Royal Box at Dataran Putrajaya here on Thursday (Aug 31).
Instead of heading straight to the official carriage, the Royal couple walked towards the parade participants to engage with them.
The public too were excited by Their Majesties’ humble gesture and took the opportunity to take selfies with the King and Queen.
His Majesty was also seen carrying a young child during His Majesty’s walkabout.
This year’s National Day celebration will also be His Majesty’s last as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as His Majesty’s term ends Jan 30, 2024.
National news agency Bernama, meanwhile, reported that Irmanira Mohd Isa, 42, from Banting, Selangorm had started out at 11pm on Wednesday to get a good spot to witness the National Day celebration in Putrajaya.
She said everything was worth it as she got to meet and shake hands with both Their Majesties.
“It was nice of the Royal Couple to walk from the stage to come over and shake hands with us ordinary people,” she said.
For undergraduate Muhammad Firdaus Redzuan, 21, the opportunity to shake hands and meet with Their Majesties, makes this year’s celebration more meaningful and an unforgettable experience for him.
Housewife Norazli Hasan, 45, was beyond words after her dream of meeting the Royal Couple came true after waiting for over 12 years.
“It had been my wish to meet them, but I never had the opportunity until today. Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah came to shake hands with my family members,” Norazli, who has not missed the celebration since 2010, told Bernama.
She was at Putrajaya on Thursday with her husband and three children.
Meanwhile, civil servant, Bazli Shah Osman, 38, said he did not expect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong to greet visitors because they usually have to stick to the ceremonial protocol.
“They are friendly and could easily interact with the people. Their Majesties had a brief chat with us and offered sweets to my children,” said the father of three who came from Kuala Kangsar, Perak. ANN
National Day: DPMs Zahid and Fadillah hail ‘superb’ turnout, performances
PUTRAJAYA: The 2023 National Day celebration, the first under the unity government, at Dataran Putrajaya here on Thursday (Aug 31) was an extraordinary success and a show of racial unity in this country, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
The Deputy Prime Minister described the celebration as exceptional and said the turnout of over 100,000 people of various races and age groups was highly encouraging.
“Superb, the (National Day) celebration was excellent and was well received by everyone,” he said briefly.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof commended the procession, performances and demonstrations organised for the country’s 66th National Day programme.
“Alhamdulillah, the event was a success and it demonstrated unity,” he said.
Among the noteworthy performances was the challenge and agility segment that highlighted the skills of the Royal Malaysia Police elite VAT 69 Commando Unit in performing a precision skydive from a height of 4,000m.
In addition, 50 assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces dominated the Putrajaya air space in a show to display RMAF’s Sukhoi Su-30MKM, F/A-18D Hornet and BAE Hawk fighter jets; transport aircraft like the A400M and C130 Hercules; as well as helicopters belonging to the Army and Navy.
This is the fifth year Putrajaya has been chosen as the location for the National Day celebration, after playing host in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019. – Bernama
Deputy Finance Ministers engage in ‘pantun’ face-off on social media
Wonderfu! https://t.co/1PnFWgO3oK
— Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) August 30, 2023
PETALING JAYA: Not all battles are physical confrontations – some just involve the exchange of rhymes, as displayed by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim.
In conjunction with the 66th National Day celebrations, the two Deputy Finance Ministers engaged in a battle of wits using their “pantun” skills.
On X (formerly known as Twitter), Ahmad and Sim posted a video of them engaging in an exchange of “pantuns” with Merdeka and unity themes.
“Thank you for this one-minute, 11-second video YB Steven Sim DFM2. Together we assist #PMX in preparing #Belanjawan2024 & all other matters to ensure we help the #rakyat, the country recovers economically, politically, socially & culturally. Happy National Day. Merdeka #MalaysiaMadani,” Ahmad Maslan said in an X post on Thursday (Aug 31).
Tkasih atas video 1 minit 11 saat ini YB Steven Sim TMK2. Kita bersama membantu #PMX utk sediakan #Belanjawan2024 & segala urusan lain dlm memastikan #rakyat dibantu, negara makin baik drpd segi ekonomi, politik, sosial & budaya. Selamat #HariKebangsaan. Merdeka❗️#MalaysiaMadani pic.twitter.com/5oefsIhJDE
— Ahmad b Maslan (@ahmadmaslan) August 31, 2023
Sim also posted the video on his social media accounts.
National Day: More than 100,000 thronged Putrajaya for celebration, says Comms Minister
PUTRAJAYA: More than 100,000 people attended the National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya here on Thursday (Aug 31), the first organised by the unity government, says Fahmi Fadzil.
The Communications and Digital Minister said some of the visitors started gathering at the venue after Maghrib prayers on Wednesday (Aug 30) night because they were excited to be a part of the colourful event.
“Some came from Kedah, Perak and even further to witness first-hand this big celebration. This is our (unity government) first National Day celebration and the team has worked hard since February,” he told a press conference at the Media Centre after the celebration.
Fahmi, who is chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Celebration main committee, expressed satisfaction with the successful organisation of the celebration, especially the smooth dance presentations, parade and aerial display.
He also conveyed his appreciation and thanks to all parties who had contributed their energy and ideas to make a success of the historic event.
Fahmi said the gesture of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in mingling with the crowd at the end of the celebration would serve as the most beautiful memory for him and others present.
“The secretariat and I are grateful to Their Majesties for spending time to meet and greet the people after the celebration although it was unscheduled,” he said.
Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah spontaneously spent about one hour exchanging greetings and taking selfies with parade participants and visitors.
Fahmi also urged Malaysians to continue flying the Jalur Gemilang and playing patriotic songs until the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Kuching, Sarawak.
Themed “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan”, this year’s National Day celebration involved 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, and 100 service animals. – Bernama