PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have personally bid farewell to participants of the 66th National Day celebration before leaving the parade.

Their Majesties were also seen setting aside protocol by taking the time to mingle and greet participants after leaving the Royal Box at Dataran Putrajaya here on Thursday (Aug 31).

Instead of heading straight to the official carriage, the Royal couple walked towards the parade participants to engage with them.

The public too were excited by Their Majesties’ humble gesture and took the opportunity to take selfies with the King and Queen.

His Majesty was also seen carrying a young child during His Majesty’s walkabout.

This year’s National Day celebration will also be His Majesty’s last as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as His Majesty’s term ends Jan 30, 2024.

National news agency Bernama, meanwhile, reported that Irmanira Mohd Isa, 42, from Banting, Selangorm had started out at 11pm on Wednesday to get a good spot to witness the National Day celebration in Putrajaya.

She said everything was worth it as she got to meet and shake hands with both Their Majesties.

“It was nice of the Royal Couple to walk from the stage to come over and shake hands with us ordinary people,” she said.

For undergraduate Muhammad Firdaus Redzuan, 21, the opportunity to shake hands and meet with Their Majesties, makes this year’s celebration more meaningful and an unforgettable experience for him.

Housewife Norazli Hasan, 45, was beyond words after her dream of meeting the Royal Couple came true after waiting for over 12 years.

“It had been my wish to meet them, but I never had the opportunity until today. Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah came to shake hands with my family members,” Norazli, who has not missed the celebration since 2010, told Bernama.

She was at Putrajaya on Thursday with her husband and three children.

Meanwhile, civil servant, Bazli Shah Osman, 38, said he did not expect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong to greet visitors because they usually have to stick to the ceremonial protocol.

“They are friendly and could easily interact with the people. Their Majesties had a brief chat with us and offered sweets to my children,” said the father of three who came from Kuala Kangsar, Perak. ANN

National Day: DPMs Zahid and Fadillah hail ‘superb’ turnout, performances