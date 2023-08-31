KUALA LUMPUR — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has claimed that any political cooperation in the country would not succeed without PAS’s involvement as the party was a “kingmaker” in Malaysia’s political scene.
Muhammad Sanusi made the bold claim in response to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s dismissal of any talk of Umno reviving the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance with PAS, saying that the Islamic party may have hidden agendas behind such a move.
He went as far as to describe PAS as having great influence in determining the direction of any political party.
“I think if you will not go anywhere if you do not seriously involve PAS, any political cooperation in Malaysia today needs PAS as a kingmaker.
On PAS being accused of having a hidden agenda for wanting to revive MN, Muhammad Sanusi said it was Ahmad Zahid’s plotting instead and everyone knew the true history before MN’s dissolvement.
“He returned from his vacation and took control to ensure that MN was a pact between Umno and PAS.
“And this was not MN’s original goal, which is uniting all Muslims,” Muhammad Sanusi was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.
Yesterday Ahmad Zahid said Umno does not intend to revisit any partnership with “scheming” party leaders in response to a proposal by former Umno leader Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to revive MN.
PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party was ready to work with Umno again via MN, claiming Umno members were still in favour of such an alliance but “not with leaders who were willing to team up with DAP”. FMT
Johor PAS leader joins call for DAP to drop ‘Malaysian Malaysia’ slogan
PAS assistant secretary-general Khairul Faizi Ahmad Kamil says Nur Jazlan Mohamed’s statement shows that Umno was aware of its problems collaborating with DAP.
PETALING JAYA: A Johor PAS leader has declared his support for Umno’s Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who urged DAP to drop its “Malaysian Malaysia” slogan and the secular state agenda from its party constitution if it wants to gain the support of Malay voters.
PAS assistant secretary-general Khairul Faizi Ahmad Kamil said Nur Jazlan’s statement showed that Umno was aware of how difficult it was for the party to gain the support of Malay voters if it cooperated with DAP.
“That is what DAP needs to do because it knows that PAS has been attacking Umno (for cooperating with DAP) all along,” he was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying at a ceramah last night.
Khairul said Umno would not have to deal with “DAP’s struggles” if it had collaborated with PAS through the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact.
He urged DAP to drop “Malaysian Malaysia” from its party constitution, and said Malays were hesitant to fully support DAP because of its secular state agenda, which “contradicts Islamic and Malay principles”. FMT