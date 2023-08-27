‘REFORMASI TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR GETS A WAKE-UP CALL FROM UMNO – NOW IS THE TIME TO BRING ‘ACTUAL CHANGES’, NOT TALK TALK TALK! – EVEN AS PAS ‘SHOWS FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT’ AS BOTH SIDES OF THE DIVIDE GEAR UP FOR KEY JOHOR POLLS

Forget ‘reformasi’, time to bring actual changes, says Nur Jazlan

Former MP Nur Jazlan Mohamed promises that Umno will help PH to win the Pulai parliamentary by-election on Sept 9.

PETALING JAYA: The time for “reformasi” is over, it’s time to put actual reforms and positive changes into practice, Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed told Pakatan Harapan supporters today.

Speaking at an election rally in Johor, Nur Jazlan promised that Umno members would help PH candidate Suhaizan Kaiat to win the Pulai parliamentary by-election on Sept 9.

He said a PH victory was crucial to ensure the unity government maintains its two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Nur Jazlan said that he will make maximum use of the two-week campaign period to convince Umno members in Pulai to throw their support behind Suhaizan.

“It’s not that they (Pulai Umno members) don’t want to be together, but there may be objections,” he said in a reference to dissatisfaction among Umno members at the Barisan Nasional alliance with PH, its former rivals.

He said Umno members would help ensure a victory to provide the BN-PH unity government a platform to change the direction of the country in a more positive way.

“I don’t want to use the word ‘reformasi’, I don’t want to hear it any more, the time for ‘reformasi’ is over, now is the time to change the course of the country,” said Nur Jazlan.

His use of “reformasi” was a reference to the slogan used since the 1990s by supporters of PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim at the beginning of his campaign for reforms. Anwar is now prime minister of the unity federal coalition government.

Nur Jazlan urged Chinese voters not to take this by-election lightly and come out to vote on Sept 9 as he believed they had contributed to the victory of former Pulai MP Salahuddin Ayub at the general election in November last year.

The Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat were vacated following the death of Salahuddin on July 23.

In Pulai, Suhaizan will face Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional and independent Samsudin Fauzi.

In Simpang Jeram, PH is fielding Nazri Abdul Rahman of Amanah, who will be contesting against PN’s Dr Mazri Yahya of PAS and independent candidate S Jeghanaathan. FMT

