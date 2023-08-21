THE WORST IS NOT OVER FOR SANUSI – SELANGOR SULTAN HAS NOT FORGOTTEN OR FORGIVEN – RAINS ROYAL CRITICISM ON ‘POPULAR’ POLITICIANS WHO GO OVERBOARD – EVEN AS MUDA SCOLDS THE BOORISH KEDAH MB FOR HIS LATEST STUNT, WHICH WAS TO HIT A WOMAN ON THE HEAD WITH PAPER – ‘DON’T NORMALISE EVERYTHING AS A JOKE. WHEN A TOP LEADER DOES SOMETHING, THE SUPPORTERS WILL FOLLOW’

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has criticised certain politicians who have hurled abusive and rude words during political campaigning.

This happened when political figures dragged the royal institution into their speeches, he said.

“Their rude attitude has gone beyond the boundaries and personal values of Muslims and Malays that are always preserved.

“Remember, it should not be because we assume we are popular enough among the rakyat that we can belittle anyone who does not agree with our political views.

“And they are willing to even come to Selangor and hurl insults that are above the limit. Where did the common courtesy go? It is not our culture, especially the Malays, to insult anyone, let alone in public.

“One should maintain one’s manners, especially when standing in one’s state or home,” he said during a speech after swearing in 10 state executive council members at Istana Alam Shah, Klang.

The ruler did not mention any names during his speech.

Kedah Menteri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

However, prior to the campaign period for the state elections, Kedah Menteri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had allegedly insulted Sultan Sharafuddin over the ruler’s choice of a menteri besar.

In a viral video of Sanusi speaking at a ceramah in Selangor, he was seen comparing the Kedah sultan and his Selangor counterpart, whom he alleged had chosen a “lousy” menteri besar.

As a result, he was arrested and slapped with two charges of sedition at the Selayang Sessions Court on July 18.

Both charges accused him of uttering words that had a tendency to incite disloyalty against a ruler.

Sanusi claimed trial to both charges, which are set for pre-trial proceedings on Oct 4.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to RM5,000, or both for each offence.

Avoid conflicts

Meanwhile, Sultan Sharafuddin today called on all parties to stop acts that may threaten the harmony in society, and instead focus on improving the lives of the people and prospering the country.

He also called on Muslims and Malays in Selangor to avoid conflicts and contention among each other which could potentially cause a divide in the community.

“I have noticed that politics has greatly divided the unity among Muslims with a limited political understanding.

“Enough of what has happened, we must move forward and bring change to our politicking and thinking,” he said. mkini

Muda raps Sanusi for swatting woman with paper

Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz has taken issue with Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor swatting a woman with a piece of paper. In a video of the incident, Sanusi is seen hitting a woman on the top of her head with a single folded piece of paper, before everyone breaks into laughter. “Biasa,” he then says with a smile, implying the woman had misbehaved. He then poses for a photograph with the woman, handing her a different piece of paper. Based on Sanusi’s outfit in the video, the incident is believed to have taken place on Saturda y. That day the Kedah menteri besar cycled in Kampung Budi, Pokok Sena, and handed out cash aid and necessities to 60 hardcore poor villagers. Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz Amira, in a tweet responding to the video clip, said that even if Sanusi was just fooling around, he should be respectful. “If you want to joke around, still mind your manners. Especially for top leaders like a menteri besar. “When a top leader does something, the supporters will follow. “Don’t normalise everything as a joke,” she added. Malaysiakini has contacted Sanusi for a response.

