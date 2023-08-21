Why speak up only after elections, analyst asks Umno Youth

Awang Azman Pawi accuses the youth wing of being passive in the recent election campaign, in which Umno suffered major losses.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth should have been more active in the run-up to the recently concluded state elections, an analyst said after the wing called for changes in the party following its dismal performance in the elections.

Sociopolitical analyst Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Umno Youth had been passive during the campaigns and “should have been more active during the campaign period” and not speak out just when the party suffered losses.

Umno won only 19 of the 108 seats in the six states that it contested on Aug 12.

Awang Azman claimed that the party’s divisional machinery did not approach voters while some party leaders who previously held posts had campaigned only half-heartedly.

“Now when they no longer have power, they don’t seem to be helping the party much. But when the party loses, they are the first ones to pressure the leadership with various demands,” he said.

Last week, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh had urged the party’s leadership to make changes or risk being wiped out, following its performance at the polls.

Akmal said if the party remained passive, Umno would be “buried” in the next general election. While he did not specify what changes that should be made, several prominent members have called for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down from his post.

Jeniri Amir, a senior fellow of the National Council of Professors, agreed that changes were necessary in Umno, and that the election results were a “final warning” to the party.

Umno failed to attract the Malay voters, even though they are supposed to be the ones fighting for the Malays, he noted.

Jeniri said Umno needs new leaders to take over, leaders who are committed to reform the party and put it back on the right track.

He said younger Malays wanted to see new leaders at the helm. However, Jeniri said he does not believe that Zahid would make way for younger leaders.

“The change of leadership is needed at all levels. But are they willing to do that?” he said.

Jeniri said Zahid and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needed each other in their political partnership to ensure there is stability within the unity government.

FMT

