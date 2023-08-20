‘IN 4 YEARS’ TIME, IT WILL BE A PAS PRESIDENT AS PM IN PUTRAJAYA’ – AS ANWAR STARTS TO PANDER TO THE MALAY CONSERVATIVES – ENRAGING THE RULING PAKATAN COALITION’S CORE SUPPORT BASE WITH HIS HYPOCRISY – ‘IT’S NOW DOING THE SAME, SOMETIMES WORSE, THAN WHAT PREVIOUS GOVTS HAVE DONE’

‘It’s now doing the same, sometimes worse, than what previous govts have done.’

No room for PPPA under ‘reformist’ gov’t, LFL reminds PM

Apanama is back: Lawyers for Liberty director Zaid Malek, what ‘reformist’ government? This is not a reformist government for the last nine months.

Of course, there were some selective so-called reforms. But since Umno is in the coalition, reforms could mean premature death.

The Madani administration will go on “business as usual” like during the BN/Umno era. Deep state and little Napoleons will keep on having their days. More on the way.

In fact, the just concluded six state elections sent a crystal-clear message to the Madani administration on who is actually running the show.

Nothing will change, Zaid, nothing. All the infamous laws are here to stay. Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma), Sedition Act, Section 233, Printing Presses and Publication Act, among others.

If things go on in this way in the next four years, I can anticipate that we will have a PAS president in Putrajaya as the prime minister.

At least the other side is not pretentious. If they enforce clothing codes, they already say so. If they enforce banning four-digit numbers and drinking alcohol, among others, they already said so.

Unlike the current administration, they talk about reforms but do something else. This is even worse than the other side.

Zaid, you and I got short-changed by this so-called “death reform” administration. I hope voters will punish this administration in the 16th general election.

Kilimanjaro: Maybe LFL just landed on planet Earth, just like some of us. We already had a hint of what kind of government we have now when Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail gave one of his first interviews as the newly minted home minister.

Saifuddin lost in the election and somehow, we have a dubious system favouring politicians to decide on their own and going against the very grain of parliamentary democracy.

It was the fooling of politicians and hopelessness felt by the people that the anti-hopping law came about.

Laws are for the people, not just for a section of the people, even if that section is in the majority. Umno has been hijacking this country’s future long enough to drag us into a mess. To this day, they are probably conducting post-mortems to find out why even the Malays have rejected them.

The herd mentality allows them to go after Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. They don’t want to own up that they are all part of the partying that decided the fate of Umno.

The non-Malays have shown their abject displeasure long ago and I will be the happiest person if the MCA and MIC completely close shop.

It is simply not enough for them to sit out from the recent state election. That is too little too late for betraying the interests of the non-Malays and allowing – even supporting – Umno to mess up this country.

LFL shouldn’t even dream of a Pakatan Harapan we all supported and voted for. It is now doing the same thing, and sometimes even worse, than what previous governments have done.

It is pretty much the same excuses that we have been hearing and forcefully drummed into our heads all these years – to be more Malay and more religious than PAS so that these parties can stay afloat.

Furthermore, add the spice to their claim that they are merely doing this for the people. Cynical it may seem and sound – PAS is the largest benefactor of these policies.

Steven Ong: “Appears to be yet another cynical move to pander to extreme conservative views,” said Zaid. Without identifying and replacing the root of the problems, this is just another issue plaguing the nation.

The intoxicated cannot be aware of what is happening to them or around them. Just look at the news each day and you will see the issue if you have eyes.

Sealthedeal: The Home Ministry zealots are out of control and acting like a state police force. They need to be stopped immediately.

The home minister needs to gain control or resign. If he comes out again in support of the recent decision to raid the bookshop as he did with Swatch, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should fire him.

Between the Home Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)’s actions, they are destroying their voting base. People will not forget this next election.

Their constant pandering to the conservative right-wing factions was not what the majority voted for. Anwar is failing on his reformist agenda badly.

VioletHamster0696: The same unethical enforcement officers will act on their own instinct, their own initiative, and their own interpretations of the law as usual even when there is a change of government or otherwise.

They will stubbornly and foolishly conduct their own operations as always. And the government of the day will seemed to have okayed and supported them and their actions.

These enforcement officers need to learn and heed the policies of the reigning government or reformasi will mean nothing.

Pink: Why can’t everyone stop believing and hoping that this government is a reformist government? It is nine months already.

If they wanted to change, they could have done so, at least recognise the unified examination certificate (UEC) and removing the quota system, which would take only half an hour to do them.

It pains me to see people grumbling that Harapan should have done this and shouldn’t have done that, as if they are clueless.

Take it from me. I ignore everything that this government does because if you don’t, you would be stressed out.

Every day it is doing the opposite of what they promised you. They will not change, but we can change them by voting for Perikatan Nasional in GE16.

