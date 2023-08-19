BOMBSHELL – CHINA SEEN PREPARING FOR WAR WITH U.S. & ALLIES – MYSTERIOUS RUNWAY ON ‘DRONE ISLAND’ TRITON NEARBY TO VIETNAM SPARKS TALK IT COULD BE USED TO HOST DRONE SWARMS – TO RETALIATE AGAINST CONFLICT LAUNCHED BY U.S., TAIWAN, JAPAN & PHILIPPINES
Military analysts aren’t sure the real purpose of what appears to be a new airstrip on one of the islands China controls in the highly contested South China Sea. The runway, which saw its construction in just a few weeks since the last satellite images were captured, is about 600 metres (2,000 feet) long – insufficient to accommodate fighter jets, let alone long range bombers.
The Triton Island, one of the islands in the Paracel group, is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. China claims almost all of the South China Sea, and has been building and fortifying islands in the region, including constructing military facilities on the Spratly group. At the same time, countries such as Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei have overlapping claims.
It doesn’t make sense for the Chinese military to build yet another runway so near to the Woody Island. But the fact that Triton is one of the 20 Chinese military outposts in the Paracels suggests that the new airstrip is being built to strengthen its capability there. Triton has been controlled by China since 1974 when Paracels was seized from Vietnam in a brief naval conflict.
Prior to the construction of the runway on the Triton Island, which is the westernmost and southernmost of the Paracel Islands, it has a few small harbours and a helipad, as well as some radar facilities. Interestingly, despite the Chinese expansion on Triton, the Vietnamese government does not see the latest developments and a “threat to Vietnam’s security”.
Tensions in the region escalated again last week after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel fired water cannons at a Philippine naval vessel in the Spratly Islands, prompting Marcos to protest with the Chinese ambassador in Manila. Despite Washington’s attempt to demonize Beijing, Vietnam said its relations with China have “a special meaning” and that bilateral ties “are always the first priority” for Hanoi.
In June 2022, China unveiled the world’s first AI-operated drone carrier mothership, a new type of warship that could change the military balance in a conflict over Taiwan. The warship could simulate enemy drone swarms, high-volume anti-ship missile strikes, and distributed electronic warfare attacks. The strategy of using drones swarms can confuse and overwhelm enemy defences.
Because Triton is the closest island in the chain to Vietnam, China might decide to permanently station patrol aircraft there to assert its claim, not to mention to use surveillance or spy drones to collect military intelligence in the area. Woody Island is already equipped with air defence systems and silos for permanent surface-to-air missiles.
