TODAY KEDAH, KELANTAN & T’GANU – TOMORROW THE WHOLE OF MALAYSIA! – HADI AWANG COCKSURE PAS WILL ‘EXPAND’ ITS VICTORY – ‘WE ARE A PARTY THAT IS ABOUT FAIRNESS TO ALL,’ INSISTS PAS CHIEF, WHO JUST WEEKS AGO BLAMED NON-MALAYS AS THE SOURCE OF ALL CORRUPTION IN THE COUNTRY

PAS will expand its victory, says Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS will expand its victory beyond the three states Perikatan Nasional won in the recent state polls, says party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said in a video posted on his Facebook account on Monday (Aug 14) that with fairness to all, PAS’ strength will be increased.

The Marang MP said that his party’s victory will not only be present in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu as it will include more states, and in the future take over Malaysia.

He then said that no one should fear the party as they are not out to get their revenge against those who wronged them.

“Islam teaches us to be fair to all. To those who lost, fear not, we are not a political party out for revenge,” said Abdul Hadi.

“We are a party that is about fairness for all. When we were part of the ruling government, every rakyat was our rakyat even if they had supported us or did not support us,” he added.

MALAY MAIL

