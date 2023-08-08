JUST PAY UP & SHADDUP! – BRITISH ‘DIRT BAG’ MATT HEALY & THE 1975 GET 7 DAYS TO PAY RM12.3 MIL IN DAMAGES – OR FACE LEGAL SUIT IN U.K. FROM MALAYSIAN ORGANISERS – EVEN AS THEY TRY TO LASH BACK AT THE COUNTRY AFTER LEAVING DOZENS OF LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS IN THE LURCH

The 1975 given seven days to pay RM12.3m in damages or face legal suit in UK

KUALA LUMPUR — English pop rock band The 1975 has been served a seven-day notice by Good Vibes Festival 2023 organiser, Future Sound Asia to pay over RM12.3 million in damages over the recent controversy at the 10th anniversary of the GVF 2023.

The organiser’s legal counsel David Mathew from Steven Thiru & Sudhar Partnership told Malay Mail that the firm had already sent a letter of claim dated August 7, 2023 to the band.

“In the letter, FSA has demanded that The 1975 admit their liability and also pay the sum of £2,099,154.54 (RM12,347,967.91) within seven (7) days.

“The Letter of Claim is written in accordance with the provisions of the English Practice Direction Pre-Action Conduct and Protocol which are part of the English Civil Procedure Rules.”

The legal action comes after the festival was cut short last month after the band frontman Matt Healy sparked a major controversy during his set on the first night of the festival.

The remaining two days of the three-day event were abruptly called off following Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws which was followed by an onstage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald mid-show on the stage.

According to David, FSA’s claim against The 1975 is, in the main, one for intentional breach of contract.

“Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that he and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia.

“Despite this, the assurance was ignored, and The Band’s actions also clearly contravened the contract with FSA, which led to the cancellation of the festival and caused significant losses to FSA.”

The band’s failure to acknowledge its liability and compensate the GVF 2023 organiser will result in FSA pursuing legal proceedings in the Court of England. MM

‘Won’t be going to Malaysia’: Matt Healy, Blink-182 musician poke fun at GVF controversy by embracing during US concert

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — It looks like controversial musician Matt Healy from The 1975 isn’t done with Malaysia just yet.

The British singer stirred social media yet again by seemingly taking a jab at the recent controversy he caused at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF 2023).

The band’s frontman seemed to poke fun at his current Malaysian controversy during his set at the Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago which was held over the weekend.

During the intro to their song, Healy goes on to say “You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…” before he was cut off by the band with the beginning riff of the song.

At another point in the set, Healy stole a moment to hop down off the stage, while holding a bottle of drink, to rush towards Blink-182’s singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge to embrace him.

He also gave DeLonge a peck on his cheek.

Delonge later posted a photo of the moment on his Instagram account and seemingly poked fun at the recent ban imposed on The 1975 by the Malaysian government.

“I guess myself and The 1975 won’t be going to Malaysia – just a couple dudes kissing during their phenomenal set at Lollapalooza,” reads the caption.

Social media users were quick to react by criticising Delonge for ignoring Malaysian law and not seeing the big picture.

“As a gay man myself, you’re despicable,” wrote @havoc96_paranoia.

“Whether you like it or not, Malaysia is a country that practices modesty and appreciates its culture and heritage, yet you had the audacity to ruin it all just because you disagree with some of the laws.”

Another use, @izzaizelan said nobody cares whether the band comes to Malaysia or not.

“We have fantastic local bands in Malaysia and the region.”

The 10th anniversary of the GVF 2023 was cut short last month after Healy sparked a major controversy during his set on the first night of the festival.

The remaining two days of the three-day event were abruptly called off following Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws which was followed by an onstage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald mid-show on the stage.

The band was then banned from entering Malaysia following the controversy which left many festival-goers, food vendors and artists upset.

GVF 2023 organiser Future Sound Asia had earlier told Malay Mail that the company was considering legal options against The 1975 for the financial damages caused due to the sudden cancellation. MM

MALAY MAIL

.