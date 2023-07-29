AMPANG: A former competitive bodybuilder and reformed gangster is throwing his hat into the ring contesting one of the state seats under the Pandan parliamentary constituency in Selangor.

Fazil Mohamad Dali, 49, is contesting on a Perikatan Nasional ticket in the Pandan Indah state seat under the Bersatu banner.

Popularly known as “Ayahanda Cik Ton”, Fazil said that he hopes to champion the B40 community.

“If people like me are not given a chance, how will we show we have changed?

“If given the chance we will certainly do our best.

“People are aware of my past but now we move on and I hope to be in service to the people,” he said after filing his nomination papers at Dewan MPAJ today (July 29).

Fazil said that he currently heads a charity group, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Cekal Taqwa Malaysia (ACT Malaysia), which he set up several years ago.

He has four wives and 15 children.

Fazil will be taking on incumbent assemblyman Izham Hashim from Pakatan Harapan and Lisa Redzuan from Muda.

An independent candidate also filed his nomination for the Pandan Indah state seat.

Sivaneswaran Ramasundram, 48, said he hoped to bring his experience in various community works to a larger scale by contesting to become an assemblyman.

He was previously the Pandan Indah Phase 4 Pakatan Harapan branch chairman between 2019 – 2021.

He currently heads a charity organisation called Pertubuhan 5K Komuniti Pandan Selangor.

Lisa works with an international banking institution and is a mother-of-five. The 41-year-old is also the Bandar Tun Razak Muda deputy chief.

Izham is the Selangor Amanah chairman and former Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman.

Meanwhile, in the Teratai state seat, it is a straight fight between first-timers – Perikatan’s Datuk Chew Han Keai and Yew Jia Haur from Pakatan.

Chew is a businessman with experience in design and brand strategy while Yew is an Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) councillor and Federal Territories DAP public complaints bureau chairman.

Election Commission (EC) returning officers Julaihah Jamaludin and Ahmad Alhairi Mohamed Yusuf announced the candidates for the Pandan Indah and Teratai state seats, respectively, after nomination closed at 10am Saturday (July 29). ANN

Azmin denies ‘fleeing’ former seat, says Anwar’s the serial hopper

Azmin Ali points out that the PKR president went from Permatang Pauh to Port Dickson, and then to Tambun.

GOMBAK: Former Selangor menteri besar Azmin Ali has denied “fleeing” from his former Bukit Antarabangsa seat to contest in Hulu Kelang in the Aug 12 state polls. The former PKR deputy president instead trained his guns on Anwar Ibrahim, pointing out that the Pakatan Harapan chairman had been hopping from one constituency to another in recent years. “Hulu Kelang is my political base. I was given the people’s mandate to represent the constituency in 1999. Hulu Kelang is also located within Gombak, where I was the MP (for three terms). “So there’s no such thing as me running away from my rivals. The one who has run away from his political base is Anwar, going from Permatang Pauh to Port Dickson, and then to Tambun. “That’s what running away looks like,” he told reporters here. Azmin was elected Hulu Kelang assemblyman in 1999 before contesting for and representing the Bukit Antarabangsa state constituency, from 2008 to the recent dissolution of the Selangor assembly. He faces a straight fight against deputy Wanita PKR chief Juwairiya Zulkifli in the race for Hulu Kelang. Juwairiya, a political secretary to current Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, formerly represented Bukit Melawati. Hulu Kelang is a Malay-majority seat that was represented by Amanah’s Saari Sungib for three terms. He opted out of the state polls this time citing health issues. In the 15th general election, Azmin failed to defend his former parliamentary seat, losing to Amirudin. FMT

Sanusi greeted with jeers, supporters respond with ‘takbir’

Sanusi Nor was charged with two counts of sedition against royalty two weeks ago.

PETALING JAYA: PAS leader Sanusi Nor was accompanied by thousands of Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters as he submitted his nomination papers for the Jeneri seat in Kedah this morning. As he entered the nomination centre at the Sik district agriculture office, he was greeted with chants of “tolak Sanusi” (reject Sanusi) from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters. The caretaker Kedah menteri besar calmly waved his hands at them, a gesture resembling that of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a photo from the late 1990s, at the start of the “reformasi” movement. PN supporters then responded to the jeers with shouts of “takbir” and “salawat”. Sanusi was charged at the Selayang sessions court two weeks ago with two counts of making seditious statements against royalty. The charges are related to a speech he made at a ceramah in Gombak, Selangor, on July 11. The PN election director pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that his arrest was politically motivated. PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was also reported to have said that Sanusi will remain a candidate for the Kedah state election since his court case will only commence in October. Meanwhile, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said Sanusi will be called in to give his statement in its investigation into alleged corruption and illegal rare earth elements mining in Kedah. Sanusi is seeking to defend his Jeneri seat for a second term. FMT ‘I’m not worried’ – Sanusi on allegations against him 12.25pm: Sik, Kedah – Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is unperturbed by the controversies and allegations he faces. “I’m not worried. The controversies (in question) is just hearsay,” he tells reporters when met after nominations earlier. Sanusi adds that he wouldn’t respond to baseless allegations. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has been accusing the incumbent of stealing rare earth elements in Bukit Enggang, Sik. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN / MKINI

.