‘I’ll expose more wrongdoings of govt, if they want to see me in handcuffs’ – Sanusi

ALOR SETAR – Caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is determined to reveal more issues of abuse of power if the current government intends to see him arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Sanusi, who is also a candidate to defend the Jeneri State Legislative Assembly seat claimed that the current government had used its power to put pressure on him and the Kedah state administration.

He said Kedah has never faced a situation where all the exco lineup were called by MACC to have their statement recorded.

He was referring to the issue on the investigation into the exploration of the rare earth elements (REE) and the construction of a race track in the state.

“The REE issue has undergone all the investigation processes needed, including the RM500,000 compound. It was under investigation before.

“The compound has been paid but they are still not satisfied and continue to make arrests because they deliberately want to give the impression that there is a wrongdoing and create the perception that the Kedah state government is not clean.

“They really wanted to ensure that Sanusi is in handcuffs, wears an orange shirt (MACC lockup attire)… I am sure there will be a bigger uprising throughout the country because I will expose all these evil doings if they dare out the orange attire on me,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates announcement ceremony at the Kedah Pas complex on Wednesday. – https://www.sinardaily.my/

Sanusi dares Saifuddin to investigate alleged leakages in Kedah under PH government

ALOR STAR: Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has challenged Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to investigate the alleged RM185 million leakages under the previous Pakatan Harapan state administration.

Sanusi claimed that state-owned water concessionaire Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (Sada) suffered RM36 million in losses and incurred RM149 million in debts during the PH administration.

“When you people (PH) was the government, Sada suffered RM36 million losses and incurred RM149 million of debts.

“Why don’t you investigate that? Saifuddin, please investigate?” he said in a speech at the introduction of Kedah Perikatan Nasional candidates for the state election.

Sanusi, who is also PN election director challenged Saifuddin to investigate a deal under the previous Barisan Nasional government three decades ago.

“The losses incurred during BN government, why are they not being investigated? The Jerai International Park agreement was breached leading to the state being sued for RM50 million.

“After 30 years of negotiation, this year the state government was ordered to start paying RM21 million. Why don’t you investigate this?” Sanusi asked Saifuddin.

Sanusi also claimed that the federal government was using law enforcement agencies to pile pressure on the state race track project.

“Every state executive councillor was summoned by the MACC (Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission) to record their statement for eight hours.

“Just because of one race track project promised by the PH state government in 2013 but was not developed until the PH administration collapsed.

“It was until after we took over the administration, we have almost completed the earth works.

“However, the project is stalled because the project site was raided and the contractor has abandoned the project.

“They are using the MACC. They are trying to create questions where is the race track promised by Sanusi in six months,” claimed Sanusi.

He further claimed that PH-BN government’s biggest plot is to have him handcuffed and made to wear the inmate uniform.

“Now their biggest wish is to ensure that Sanusi will be handcuffed and wear the orange shirt (lock up uniform).

“I swear that if they dare to put me in that orange shirt, there will be a bigger uprising nationwide because I will expose all their dirty works,” added Sanusi. NST

