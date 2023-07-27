‘WE WILL BE THE CHOICE OF MALAYS’ – MUHYIDDIN ARROGANT ABOUT TRASHING ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT INCLUDING IN KEY STATE SELANGOR – DESPITE NOT BEING ABLE TO ATTRACT STRONG TALENT & FORCED TO RELY ON ‘CONFIRMED FAILURES’ INCLUDING ‘SHERATON MOVE’ TRAITOR AZMIN ALI, A REFORMED GANGSTER, AN EXTREMIST PREACHER & SACKED UMNO WARLORD NOH OMAR’S DAUGHTER

Muhyiddin optimistic PN will fare better in state polls

The Perikatan Nasional chairman says Malay voters trust them to protect their interests and that of Islam.

Muhyiddin Yassin said PN has also won over non-Malay voters, with recent surveys showing a ‘marked increase’ in support from the Indian community.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s conservative Muslim opposition is confident of making gains against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government in upcoming regional polls, as it woos more of the country’s majority Malays, its leader Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Six of the country’s 13 states will hold elections on Aug 12 in what is seen as a referendum on Anwar’s eight-month-old administration.

Gains by the Muhyiddin-led opposition alliance could weaken the government and spook investors.

In an interview with Reuters today, Muhyiddin said his Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance – formed three years ago – had seen rising support since the November general election in which it came a close second to Anwar’s bloc.

“I am quite optimistic that we would fare even better,” said Muhyiddin, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021.

“We will be the coalition of choice for the Malays. They will trust us to fight for the cause to protect their interests and that of Islam.”

Thousands flooded Taman Medan suburban neighborhood as PN president Muhyiddin Yassin is set to announce PN candidates for 56 seats in crown jewel state Selangor pic.twitter.com/CGmiDK70Df — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) July 26, 2023

Malaysia is a multiracial, multi-faith country with ethnic-Malay Muslims accounting for over 60% of the population. Ethnic Indians and Chinese form sizeable minorities.

Bridget Welsh, political analyst at University of Nottingham Malaysia, said there had been an overall shift towards PN among Malay voters, though at least 30% remain undecided.

Welsh cited disillusionment with the once-popular Umno, and higher living costs and slowing economic growth under Anwar.

Mired in corruption scandals, Umno was defeated at the polls for the first time in Malaysia’s history in 2018. But it managed to return to power as Anwar’s coalition partner.

Muhyiddin said PN has also won over non-Malay voters, with recent surveys conducted by the coalition showing a “marked increase” in support from the ethnic Indian community.

He said the bloc can retain power in three of six states, and potentially even wrest control of Malaysia’s richest state and economic powerhouse, Selangor.

A win in Selangor is “doable”, he said. The state has been under the control of Anwar’s party for 15 years.

Anwar runs a progressive, multi-ethnic coalition that appeals to Malaysia’s minorities and urban Malays, while PN has proved to be popular among more traditional Malays and young voters.

The close results of last year’s elections underlined the country’s divisions, with authorities then warning of rising ethnic tensions on social media.

PN includes PAS, a religious party that espouses a strict interpretation of Islamic law and the largest party in Parliament.

Muhyiddin acknowledged concerns over the country’s conservative tilt and PAS’ recent gains, and said the Islamic party would have to moderate its views to address the needs of all Malaysians if it wants to play a bigger role in national politics. REUTERS / FMT