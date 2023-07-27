‘WE WILL BE THE CHOICE OF MALAYS’ – MUHYIDDIN ARROGANT ABOUT TRASHING ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT INCLUDING IN KEY STATE SELANGOR – DESPITE NOT BEING ABLE TO ATTRACT STRONG TALENT & FORCED TO RELY ON ‘CONFIRMED FAILURES’ INCLUDING ‘SHERATON MOVE’ TRAITOR AZMIN ALI, A REFORMED GANGSTER, AN EXTREMIST PREACHER & SACKED UMNO WARLORD NOH OMAR’S DAUGHTER
Muhyiddin optimistic PN will fare better in state polls
The Perikatan Nasional chairman says Malay voters trust them to protect their interests and that of Islam.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s conservative Muslim opposition is confident of making gains against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government in upcoming regional polls, as it woos more of the country’s majority Malays, its leader Muhyiddin Yassin said today.
Six of the country’s 13 states will hold elections on Aug 12 in what is seen as a referendum on Anwar’s eight-month-old administration.
Gains by the Muhyiddin-led opposition alliance could weaken the government and spook investors.
In an interview with Reuters today, Muhyiddin said his Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance – formed three years ago – had seen rising support since the November general election in which it came a close second to Anwar’s bloc.
“I am quite optimistic that we would fare even better,” said Muhyiddin, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021.
“We will be the coalition of choice for the Malays. They will trust us to fight for the cause to protect their interests and that of Islam.”
Thousands flooded Taman Medan suburban neighborhood as PN president Muhyiddin Yassin is set to announce PN candidates for 56 seats in crown jewel state Selangor pic.twitter.com/CGmiDK70Df
— Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) July 26, 2023
Malaysia is a multiracial, multi-faith country with ethnic-Malay Muslims accounting for over 60% of the population. Ethnic Indians and Chinese form sizeable minorities.
Bridget Welsh, political analyst at University of Nottingham Malaysia, said there had been an overall shift towards PN among Malay voters, though at least 30% remain undecided.
Welsh cited disillusionment with the once-popular Umno, and higher living costs and slowing economic growth under Anwar.
Mired in corruption scandals, Umno was defeated at the polls for the first time in Malaysia’s history in 2018. But it managed to return to power as Anwar’s coalition partner.
Muhyiddin said PN has also won over non-Malay voters, with recent surveys conducted by the coalition showing a “marked increase” in support from the ethnic Indian community.
He said the bloc can retain power in three of six states, and potentially even wrest control of Malaysia’s richest state and economic powerhouse, Selangor.
A win in Selangor is “doable”, he said. The state has been under the control of Anwar’s party for 15 years.
Anwar runs a progressive, multi-ethnic coalition that appeals to Malaysia’s minorities and urban Malays, while PN has proved to be popular among more traditional Malays and young voters.
The close results of last year’s elections underlined the country’s divisions, with authorities then warning of rising ethnic tensions on social media.
PN includes PAS, a religious party that espouses a strict interpretation of Islamic law and the largest party in Parliament.
Muhyiddin acknowledged concerns over the country’s conservative tilt and PAS’ recent gains, and said the Islamic party would have to moderate its views to address the needs of all Malaysians if it wants to play a bigger role in national politics. REUTERS / FMT
Perikatan names Azmin, Noh Omar’s daughter, reformed gangster for Selangor polls
PETALING JAYA — Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight named Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as a candidate for the Selangor state election next month, along with several other prominent Malay figures.
However, Azmin will contest in the Hulu Kelang state seat rather than defend Bukit Antarabangsa, which he has represented since 2008.
Other notable candidates named tonight include reformed gangster Fazil Mohd Dali or known as “Ayahanda Cik Ton”, celebrity preacher Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin who will contest in Sungai Burong, and former Umno warlord Tan Sri Noh Omar’s daughter, Nurul Syazwani Noh, who will contest in Permatang that is under her father’s former seat in Tanjung Karang.
The following is the full list of PN candidates for the Selangor state election on August 12:
N01 Sungai Air Tawar – Mohamad Zaidi Selamat (Bersatu)
N02 Sabak – Sallehen Mukhyi (PAS)
N03 Sungai Panjang – Mohd Razali Saari (PAS)
N04 Sekinchan – Goh Gaik Meng (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N05 Hulu Bernam – Mu’izzuddeen Mahyuddin (PAS)
N06 Kuala Kubu Baharu – Teoh Kien Hong (Gerakan)
N07 Batang Kali – Muhammad Muhaimin Harith (Bersatu)
N08 Sungai Burong – Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin (PAS)
N09 Permatang – Nurul Syazwani Noh (Bersatu)
N10 Bukit Melawati – Noorazley Yahya (Bersatu)
N11 Ijok – Jefri Mejan (PASs)
N12 Jeram – Harrison Hassan (Bersatu)
N13 Kuang – Mohd Rafiq Mohd Abdullah (Bersatu)
N14 Rawang – R. Rajean Kumar (Bersatu – Bersekutu)
N15 Taman Templer – Zaidy Abdul Talib (PAS)
N16 Sungai Tua – Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin (PAS)
N17 Gombak Setia – Muhammad Hilman Idham (Bersatu)
N18 Hulu Kelang – Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Bersatu)
N19 Bukit Antarabangsa – Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif (Bersatu)
N20 Lembah Jaya – Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin (PAS)
N21 Pandan Indah – Fazil Mohamad Dali (Bersatu)
N22 Teratai – Chew Han Keai (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N23 Dusun Tua – Azhar Hambali (Bersatu)
N24 Semenyih – Nushi Mahfodz (PAS)
N25 Kajang – Liew Sin Kim (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N26 Sungai Ramal – Mohd Shafie Ngah (PAS)
N27 Balakong – Lai Choon Wen (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N28 Seri Kembangan – Chen Win Keong (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N29 Seri Serdang – Mohd Shukor Mutaffa (Bersatu)
N30 Kinrara – Wong Yong Kang (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N31 Subang Jaya – S. Gana Pragasam (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N32 Seri Setia – Mohd Zubir Embong (PAS)
N33 Taman Medan – Afif Bahardin (Bersatu)
N34 Bukit Gasing – D. Nallan (Gerakan)
N35 Kampung Tunku – Chin Yoke Kheng (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N36 Bandar Utama – Nur Aliff Mohd Tafid (Gerakan)
N37 Bukit Lanjan – Muniraa Abu Bakar (Gerakan)
N38 Paya Jaras – Ab Halim Tamuri (PAS)
N39 Kota Damansara – Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin (Bersatu)
N40 Kota Anggerik – Mohamed Sukri Omar (PAS)
N41 Batu Tiga – Datuk Seri Rina Harun (Bersatu)
N42 Meru – Hasnizam Adham (Bersatu)
N43 Sementa – Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh (PAS)
N44 Selat Klang – Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Bersatu)
N45 Bandar Baru Klang – Tan Seng Huat (Gerakan)
N46 Pelabuhan Klang – Wan Hasrina Wan Hassan (PAS)
N47 Pandamaran – B. Gunalan (Bersatu-Bersekutu)
N48 Sentosa – G. Parameswaran (Gerakan)
N49 Sungai Kandis – Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad (Bersatu)
N50 Kota Kemuning – Chew Jyh Gang (Gerakan)
N51 Sijangkang – Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PAS)
N52 Banting – M. Saravanan (Gerakan)
N53 Morib – Rosnizan Ahmad (Bersatu)
N54 Tanjung Sepat – Sabirin Marsono (PAS)
N55 Dengkil – Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh (Bersatu)
N56 Sungai Pelek – Suhaimi Mohd Ghazali (Bersatu) – MM
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL
