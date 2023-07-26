THE RUSH TO ‘HIDE’ BEHIND KON YEOW, WHO MAY NOT BE THAT INNOCENT – YET IT’S APPARENT DAP ‘LOOSE CANNON’ RAMASAMY HIMSELF TOO A ‘HIDDEN HAND’ IN OUTRAGEOUS MINI REVOLT AGAINST THE ‘EMPEROR’S’ CONTROVERSIAL CANDIDATES SELECTION

GEORGE TOWN: Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy has alleged “hidden hands” behind the selection of candidates for the party to be fielded in the upcoming state election.

The three-term lawmaker said it was obvious that all those who were in support of caretaker Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow were slashed from the candidates’ list as announced by party secretary-general Anthony Loke yesterday.

He said the reason given by the top party leadership to axe several of the incumbents was unacceptable.

“For me, and state executive council members Phee Boon Poh and Chong Eng, I can accept that we are dropped. But why axe the other performing excos like Yeoh Soon Hin and Soon Lip Chee, as well as Bagan Dalam assemblyman M. Satees? You say it is about rejuvenation. These are young people who are performing.

“Is it because they are supportive of Chow, that they are slashed? How else do you explain the candidates’ selection? It is obvious that the selection is based on the nature of politics in Penang DAP. By that, I mean, the selection is made due to political alignment.

“Those seen to be close to Chow are axed while candidates behind the ‘hidden hands’ are all fielded. I raised this when I met Loke yesterday. I told him why can’t the party be more transparent and not come out with excuses,” he told the New Straits Times.

Ramasamy said, if indeed it was for the purpose of rejuvenation, then why were there those who had served as long as him not axed.

“The party needs to come out with clear guidelines and rules so as to be seen as being transparent,” he added.

Penang DAP has joined in the state PKR’s major shake-up with seven new faces to be fielded in the upcoming state election.

Five DAP state executive council members were dropped. They included Ramasamy, DAP Wanita chief Chong Eng, Phee Boon, Yeooh and Soon.

Also dropped were former Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees and former Pulau Tikus assemblyman Chris Lee Chun Kit. Lee cited health reasons.

Chow will be defending his Padang Kota seat while DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng, his Air Putih seat.

DAP will contest in 19 of the 40 state seats in the upcoming state election, similar to the 14th general election (GE14). NST

