THE RUSH TO ‘HIDE’ BEHIND KON YEOW, WHO MAY NOT BE THAT INNOCENT – YET IT’S APPARENT DAP ‘LOOSE CANNON’ RAMASAMY HIMSELF TOO A ‘HIDDEN HAND’ IN OUTRAGEOUS MINI REVOLT AGAINST THE ‘EMPEROR’S’ CONTROVERSIAL CANDIDATES SELECTION

GEORGE TOWN: Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy has alleged “hidden hands” behind the selection of candidates for the party to be fielded in the upcoming state election.
The three-term lawmaker said it was obvious that all those who were in support of caretaker Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow were slashed from the candidates’ list as announced by party secretary-general Anthony Loke yesterday.
He said the reason given by the top party leadership to axe several of the incumbents was unacceptable.
“For me, and state executive council members Phee Boon Poh and Chong Eng, I can accept that we are dropped. But why axe the other performing excos like Yeoh Soon Hin and Soon Lip Chee, as well as Bagan Dalam assemblyman M. Satees? You say it is about rejuvenation. These are young people who are performing.
“Is it because they are supportive of Chow, that they are slashed? How else do you explain the candidates’ selection? It is obvious that the selection is based on the nature of politics in Penang DAP. By that, I mean, the selection is made due to political alignment.
“The party needs to come out with clear guidelines and rules so as to be seen as being transparent,” he added.
Penang DAP has joined in the state PKR’s major shake-up with seven new faces to be fielded in the upcoming state election.
Five DAP state executive council members were dropped. They included Ramasamy, DAP Wanita chief Chong Eng, Phee Boon, Yeooh and Soon.
Also dropped were former Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees and former Pulau Tikus assemblyman Chris Lee Chun Kit. Lee cited health reasons.
Chow will be defending his Padang Kota seat while DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng, his Air Putih seat.
DAP will contest in 19 of the 40 state seats in the upcoming state election, similar to the 14th general election (GE14). NST
‘Green Wave vs Xi Jinping’: Dropped rep rips apart DAP ’emperor’
Penang DAP leader Satees Muniandy, who was dropped from the state election’s candidate line-up announced yesterday, has decried the dangers posed by an “emperor” to the state and its people.
Speaking at a press conference, the incumbent Bagan Dalam assemblyperson also discounted the threat of the “Green Wave” to Penang and described it as a scare tactic employed by the “emperor” to turn voters against Perikatan Nasional.
“The ‘Green Wave’ term is to scare the people. It is used to make the ’emperor’ more powerful.
“You (voters) don’t get ‘Green Wave’, you get Xi Jinping,” he quipped, in reference to the Chinese president who is renowned for being the powerful leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
Xi Jinping’s critics have branded him as a dictator after the party constitution was amended to allow him to continue as president.
Satees (above) added that he believes there is no “Green Wave” in Penang, as he has faith in the political maturity of Penang voters.
He did not name the person he was referring to as “emperor” but implied that the latter is powerful enough to decide on the DAP candidates for Penang.
According to Satees, the majority of representatives who were not selected to contest were those who supported caretaker Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to remain in office.
‘I will voice out unfairness’
Satees said throughout his stint as an elected representative since 2018, he has been vocal on the people’s issues.
“I have done more in five years that others failed to do in 10. But one thing I failed to do is drive a certain VIP around in a Vellfire, and carry his bags.”
Satees also rubbished the remark that the new line-up is to give a chance to younger candidates, pointing out that he is only 38.
“There are other candidates included in the line-up who are much older at 58 and 61.
“They (DAP) also said that representatives who have served more than three terms were dropped, but some of those included in the new list have served for six, seven terms, and are also MPs,” he noted.
“There’s no fairness in politics. I will accept this, but I will voice it out.”
‘One man’s decision’
“It was a single man’s decision, according to his needs. I want to tell the ’emperor’ that you will not be in the position forever.
“Penangites are not stupid. We are the first opposition state in 1969, and in 2008, we chose change again,” he said.
Satees stressed that his sudden outburst is not out of frustration for not being chosen as a candidate, but a genuine concern for the people of Penang.
He added that he will not accept any positions offered in return for not being fielded.
Asked about his future plans, and whether he would work with PN in the upcoming state polls, Satees said he is discussing with his family and friends on his next move.
“One thing is certain: I will not work with anyone who goes against the interests of Penang, including the ’emperor’. I just want Penang to become a good state.”
MKINI
NST / MKINI
.