WHAT WEED IS ‘TOTALLY OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY’ TUAN IBRAHIM SMOKING! – ‘(UMNO MAN) TOLD ME PRIOR TO SANUSI’S ARREST, THEY STILL HAD 50-50 CHANCE TO WIN & DEFEND SELANGOR, BUT AFTER THE ARREST, THEY SEEM TO HAVE LOST ALL HOPE’

SIK: Pas deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim has expressed his confidence that the people’s support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) had been boosted following the arrest and prosecution of caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on Tuesday.

He even joked that he was thankful to Sanusi, who is PN election director, for his arrest.

“Two days ago, I met somebody from Umno in Putrajaya. I asked for his opinion on what happened to Sanusi.

“He told me that prior to Sanusi’s arrest, they still had a 50-50 chance to win and defend Selangor, but after the (Sanusi’s) arrest, they seem to have lost all hope.

“It is true, at times I felt like I wanted to thank (Sanusi) for getting arrested. It’s true. But don’t do that too often, once is enough already,” Tuan Ibrahim said at Perhimpunan Munajat Perdana yesterday in support of Sanusi, who was also present.

Also present were PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Pas vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad and the party’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Tuan Ibrahim said the relentless attacks by the Madani government on Sanusi was due to his ability to steer the state towards the right direction.

“When they started to attack Sanusi, not by just one or two cabinet ministers, I noticed that Kelantan is relaxed, and Terengganu is even more relaxed.

“All the attacks were directed at Sanusi. Why is that? It is because of his sterling performance.

“The things that he is fighting for are what Kedahans wanted all this while. Am I right?”

Tuan Ibrahim added that PN was on track to secure victories in the Aug 12 state polls.

On Tuesday, Sanusi pleaded not guilty to two counts of uttering seditious remarks that could incite disloyalty towards the rulers.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act, which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ jail and RM5,000 fine.

Sanusi, during a PN ceramah in Selayang, allegedly belittled Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s appointment by the sultan of Selangor.

Sanusi also drew comparisons between Sultan of Kedah Sultan Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, by describing the latter’s choice as “cokia” (substandard). NST

