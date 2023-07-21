ANOTHER INSULT! PAS NOW ON DIRECT COLLISION COURSE WITH SELANGOR SULTAN – INSISTS SANUSI’S ARREST, PROSECUTION ‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ DESPITE DENIALS – SO, ARE HADI & CO SAYING THE SELANGOR SULTAN, WHO CLEARLY STATED HE’S NOT SATISFIED WITH A MERE APOLOGY, IS IN CAHOOTS WITH ANWAR & UNITY GOVT??!
Pas: Sanusi’s arrest, prosecution politically motivated despite denials
KOTA BARU: Pas believes that the arrest and prosecution of caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is politically motivated.
“We (Pas) strongly feels that this act against the caretaker Kedah menteri besar is politically motivated as there is no other element apart from that.
“At the same time, we believe “certain quarters” are trying to give Pas or Perikatan Nasional (PN) some pressure.
He was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act, which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ jail and RM5,000 fine.
Sanusi, during a PN ceramah in Selayang, had allegedly belittled Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s appointment by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.
Sanusi also drew comparisons between Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultan Sharafuddin by describing the latter’s choice as being “cokia” (substandard).
