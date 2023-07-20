GOBIND TO CONTEST IN BUKIT GASING? – ACCORDING TO SOURCES, DAP IS MOVING TO GET A SENIOR HEAVYWEIGHT INTO THE SELANGOR EXCO TO REPLACE TENG CHANG KHIM, WHO IS RETIRING

State polls: Gobind may contest in Selangor, most likely in Bukit Gasing, say sources

KLANG: There is a high chance that Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo will be contesting in the upcoming state polls, say party sources.

The move is to pave the way for the Damansara MP to get into the Selangor Executive Council.

Apparently, with the party’s Selangor veteran and strongman Datuk Teng Chang Khim throwing in the towel after six terms, the DAP will need a heavyweight as his replacement in the state.

Whoever is selected to replace Teng must be someone who is qualified and senior enough to helm the top-tier exco position in the state government that was helmed by him.

Teng, who is the incumbent Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman, is the executive councillor in charge of investment, industry, trade and small-medium industries in Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s line-up.

He has been credited with playing a pivotal role in luring in big investment into the state with even Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah praising him.

Sultan Sharafuddin had told The Star in an interview in 2021 that Teng, who is a lawyer by profession, is good in his job as an executive councillor.

The Ruler had also hoped that the state government would give Teng a position in a government-linked company after he quits politics.

The person brought into the state government must therefore be someone who is smart, articulate, sharp and able to command a presence, and hence Gobind appears to fit the bill perfectly.

Sources said Gobind will most likely contest in Bukit Gasing in the upcoming state polls.

If this is true, incumbent assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran will be moved out unless he is sent to another constituency.

According to a party insider, Rajiv’s seat is being given to Gobind because Bukit Gasing is regarded as DAP’s “Indian quota seat” and therefore it is it is appropriate for Gobind to contest there.

Rajiv still has hope as he can be sent to Kota Kemuning which is also regarded as an “Indian quota seat”.

Meanwhile, another party insider said Banting incumbent assemblyman Lau Weng San may be contesting in Bandar Baru Klang.

“Ean Yong Hian Wah (Seri Kembangan incumbent assemblyman) is supposed to go to Banting and newbie Wayne Ong will contest in Seri Kembangan,” said the source.

The source added it was still not clear who will get the Sungai Pelek seat as there are about seven local candidates who qualify for the seat.

MKINI

.