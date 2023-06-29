ANWAR IS ‘HOPELESS’ – SO SAYS MUHYIDDIN, THE FATHER OF ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ – AS FANS & CONGREGANTS SWARM ANWAR AT PUTRAJAYA MOSQUE – WITH EVEN ZAKIR NAIK TRYING TO ‘BUMP’ INTO ANWAR’S ENTOURAGE BUT WITHOUT SUCCESS – ‘THERE IS NO STABILITY (IN ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT). IT’S FRAGILE. IT CAN COLLAPSE AT ANY TIME. THIS IS THE REALITY,’ CLAIMS MUHYIDDIN, WHO COULD NOT EVEN COMPLETE ONE-TERM AS PM & DEPENDED ON EMERGENCY RULE TO KEEP HIS OWN FAILED COALITION PN IN POWER
KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, describing the unity government as “hopeless”.
He said there have been a lot of grumblings about the way the economy is being handled, the rising cost of living, the rise in interest rates, and a lacklustre Bursa Malaysia.
“The public wants to know, what are you (Anwar) planning to do,” Muhyiddin told FMT in an interview.
“Before he was the prime minister, people said give him a chance for his first 100 days. What happened within the 100 days? Nothing.
“But then, people said it’s only been 100 days, give him a little more (time). It’s now seven months.”
He said Anwar has not done enough to show he can manage the country.
“He has travelled overseas, but he is not focusing on domestic issues.”
Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, said that since the pandemic, many in the M40 had dropped into the B40 income group. This was a sign of an impending crisis that cannot be solved overnight.
He said Anwar was incapable of controlling the prices of goods, and questioned the role of the Cabinet committee set up to tackle the cost of living.
He also said the biggest concern affecting the unity government was its stability.
“There is no stability. It’s fragile. It can collapse at any time. This is the reality,” he said.
Anwar enjoys two-thirds majority support in the Dewan Rakyat but that has not stopped speculation over plots to topple the government.
Muhyiddin said that unlike PN, Anwar’s unity government was fractured.
“We (PN) don’t have any problems; PH has a lot of internal problems. BN faces the same issue. When it comes to (fighting with) DAP, it’s not even internal, it’s out in the open.
“There is no unity. Anwar is very concerned about his own party (PH) and his own survival,” he said, adding that Anwar knew his survival hinged on the support of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
This was why Anwar was willing to appoint Zahid as a deputy prime minister even though the Bagan Datuk MP was facing corruption charges, he said. FMT
Fans swarm PM Anwar at Putrajaya mosque after Aidiladha prayers
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen at Putra Mosque in Putrajaya performing Aidiladha prayers, June 29, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara
PUTRAJAYA — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim drew a large crowd of people as he performed his Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra here today.
Anwar arrived around 8.30am to thousands of Muslims worshippers waiting, some of whom were already there as early as 7.30am.
He was greeted with shouts of “Selamat Hari Raya Datuk Seri”, “Reformasi” and “Hidup Anwar” as soon as he arrived at the mosque entrance, to which he reciprocated and this elicited louder calls from the masses.
After his prayers, which took about 40 minutes, Anwar mingled with the Muslim worshippers in the mosque.
He appeared in a jovial mood, smiling and chatting with old friends and other members of the public who went up to shake his hand.
He then walked slowly outside the mosque where thousands had gathered at the entrance, impeding the exit.
As he approached his car, many well-wishers shouted his name, hoping to get a picture with the MP for Tambun.
Anwar obliged some, and posed for pictures before leaving the mosque at around 9.20am.
Anwar was accompanied by his wife and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
Also spotted at the Putra Mosque today was fugitive Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India for allegedly spreading religious hatred and money laundering.
The Mumbai-born was seen with a small entourage leaving the mosque just before Anwar.
Aidiladha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a major holiday for a period of three to four days.
The majority of Muslims will attend the special prayers held at different major mosques and Islamic centres. MM