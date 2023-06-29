Anwar arrived around 8.30am to thousands of Muslims worshippers waiting, some of whom were already there as early as 7.30am.

After his prayers, which took about 40 minutes, Anwar mingled with the Muslim worshippers in the mosque.

As he approached his car, many well-wishers shouted his name, hoping to get a picture with the MP for Tambun.

Anwar obliged some, and posed for pictures before leaving the mosque at around 9.20am.

Anwar was accompanied by his wife and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Also spotted at the Putra Mosque today was fugitive Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India for allegedly spreading religious hatred and money laundering.

The Mumbai-born was seen with a small entourage leaving the mosque just before Anwar.

Aidiladha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a major holiday for a period of three to four days.

The majority of Muslims will attend the special prayers held at different major mosques and Islamic centres. MM

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

