SEPANG — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections.

However, he said that he will be supporting political parties that are aligned with “Proklamasi Orang Melayu”, which he describes as a group of Malay volunteers concerned about the future of their race.

“But, I will support those who have the same objective as the Malay proclamation which is to champion the Malays,” he added.

MALAY MAIL

