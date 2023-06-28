A BERSATU MB FOR SELANGOR? – MUHYIDDIN FULL OF CONFIDENCE EVEN AS EXPERTS WARN OF A SHIFT IN MALAY SENTIMENT – ‘BASICALLY, TRADITIONAL MALAY SEATS ARE ALIGNING TOWARDS PN’ – ‘IT IS THE PEOPLE’S WAVE, NOT A GREEN WAVE. IT HAS CAUSED MANY UMNO SEATS TO FALL, AND WE HAVE TAKEN OVER MANY SEATS WITH A STRONG MAJORITY’

PH’s 51-seat target for Selangor ‘unrealistic’, say analysts

Azmi Hassan notes a change in Malay sentiment since 2018, while Mazlan Ali says PN is gaining traction in Malay majority areas.

He said the 51-seat target is based on the combined number of seats won by PH and BN in the 2018 state election, but noted that those numbers were secured before Bersatu came into existence.

“Yes, the general election had almost a similar result, but a lot has changed after GE15,” he told FMT.

Azmi said while the cooperation between PH and BN may look good on paper, the sentiments of Malay voters may have changed.

“Traditional Umno voters are quite apprehensive about voting for a PH candidate, especially from DAP, so 51 seats are too lofty (a target),” he said.

Political analysts Azmi Hassan (left) and Mazlan Ali believe PH and BN will form the next Selangor government, but say PN will gain ground in Malay majority areas.

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said the green wave in Selangor can be seen in Malay majority areas like Hulu Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Tanjung Karang.

“Basically, traditional Malay seats are aligning towards PN,” he said.

However, Mazlan said the demography in Selangor includes many mixed-race seats, which give an advantage to PH.

“To me, the target of 51 seats is too big as I see PN has potential to win at least 15 seats in Selangor,” he said.

“I am confident the status quo in Selangor will remain, with PH along with the help of BN (forming the next state government), but to say 51 seats is too high because we can’t underestimate PN.”

Mazlan said issues raised by PN appear to have gained support among the Malays, raising the possibility that the coalition may win 15 seats.

On Sunday, Selangor PH election director Yahya Mat Sahri said the coalition’s confidence is based on the state government’s excellent track record of developing Selangor.

He said voters could see that the PH-led Selangor government has reached out to the people through multiple initiatives which have benefited them, including the Darul Ehsan water scheme, free insurance coverage, a takaful scheme, and a senior citizens scheme.

“In addition, the cooperation between PH and BN is also able to further strengthen the people’s confidence in the unity government as well as draw more votes,” he said.

The state assembly was dissolved on Friday.

PH won 51 of the 56 seats at stake in the previous election in 2018. BN won four seats and PAS one.

Selangor is one of six states that will hold state assembly elections soon. The others are Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Penang. FMT