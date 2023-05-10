WATCH & LEARN, KEDAH CAN CHANGE HANDS! – UMNO RETURNS FIRE AS ‘IN HIS OWN WORLD’ SANUSI TREMBLES – ‘KEDAH USED TO BE A BN STRONGHOLD. IT’S NOT A STATE WHERE PAS IS DOMINANT, LIKE IN KELANTAN’
PAS not dominant in Kedah, can be toppled, says Umno leader
Kedah Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid says the state used to be a BN stronghold.
PETALING JAYA: The Kedah government can change hands as PAS is not the dominant party in the state, says an Umno leader.
Kedah Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid said voting patterns in Kedah could not be compared with those in the east coast states, especially Kelantan, where PAS enjoys strong support.
Mahdzir said BN, of which Umno is a component, will propose candidates for the Kedah election once discussions on seat allocations among parties of the unity government have concluded.
Asked to comment on remarks by Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor that BN no longer has “warlords” in the state and lacks the machinery to contest successfully, Mahdzir said Sanusi is “in his own world” and BN is unaffected by his comments.
Six states – Pakatan Harapan-controlled Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, as well as PAS-led Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – will hold elections after June.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
