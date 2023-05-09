NON-MALAYS THE ‘BIGGEST PLUNDERERS’ – ‘HATE KING’ HADI LASHES OUT AT ‘PARTIES WHICH HAVE EXTREME POLITICAL STANCES AGAINST THE MALAYS & ISLAM’, MEDIA OUTLETS THAT THE ‘DEVIL’S VOICE’ & ACADEMICS THAT ‘JUMP LIKE MONKEYS’ – SO WHEN WILL ANWAR & HIS HOME MINISTER SAIFUDDIN NASUTION REIN HIM IN? – YES, THE STATE POLLS ARE NEAR BUT TO SHOW FEAR OF ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ HADI IS TO EMBOLDEN HIM

“The Malays are being toyed with and conned due to their own neglect and ignorance.

“They have become victims of the country’s politics, and are being plagued by corruption, moral decay, and division among themselves,” the Marang MP said in a Facebook post.

As such, Hadi urged the Malays to not let go of the remaining political power, due to their own conduct.

“Save the situation today by uniting the Malay Muslims, like how the Prophet Muhammad united the Arabs,” he added.

Hadi also reiterated his support for former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay People’s Proclamation”, which he and several other PAS leaders signed to “save” the Malay race.

Hadi and other PAS leaders have been very vocal in calling for Malay unity after the party lost federal power in the 15th general election.

‘Biggest plunderers’

Hadi then slammed Malays who work with the non-Muslims and non-Malays, who he claimed are the “biggest plunderers.”

“They (such Malays) work with the non-Muslims and non-Malays, who form the biggest group of plunderers, and those who give and receive bribes.

“In fact, also working with them are parties which have extreme political stances against the Malays and Islam, media outlets which carry the ‘devil’s voice’, and academics whose brains are kept in their stomachs, and they jump like monkeys between branches where there are more fruits, including the intoxicating and poison-laced ones,” said Hadi, without mentioning names.

This is not the first time the PAS leader has turned his guns against the non-Muslims and non-Malays.

Last year, he claimed that the majority of the corrupt are non-Muslims and non-bumiputera.

Multiple police reports were lodged against Hadi over the remark, triggering an investigation.

However, no action has been taken against him thus far.