HOW DECEITFUL OF PN-PAS – ‘CONSPIRACIES’ TO TOPPLE ANWAR & UNITY GOVT ONLY TO GIVE PN-PAS SUPPORTERS ‘FALSE HOPE’ – SO THEY WILL EVEN BOTHER TO COME OUT & VOTE FOR ‘CORRUPTION-TAINTED & GOING NOWHERE BUT DOWN’ MUHYIDDIN & CO – ALSO, WHICH REP IN THE UNITY GOVT PACT WOULD WANT TO JUMP TO A FAST-SINKING SHIP WITHOUT PROSPECTS

MUAR: The conspiracy to topple the unity government is part of the Opposition’s strategy to give false hope to their supporters and members to face the six upcoming state elections, says Anthony Loke.

The DAP secretary-general said that there was no basis for the rumours of a change in the Federal Government as all parties under it have given their unwavering support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This is part of their (Opposition) strategy to give false hope to their supporters and members, thinking that they have a chance to retake the Federal Government.

“They know that if they do not give this kind of hope, their supporters and members will probably not feel so spirited to fight in the state elections.

“I look at it just as a political game. We, in the unity government, would want to call their bluff. As said by the Prime Minister, they will have three weeks of Parliament sittings starting May 22, if you have the numbers then prove it,” he said.

He said this when met during the Johor DAP convention at a restaurant here in Muar on Sunday (May 7).

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong and party veteran Lim Kit Siang were also present.

Loke said that such talk would also not weaken the unity government in any way but will instead make its partners work harder.

“All ministers in the Cabinet want to ensure the unity government remains a success.

“We want to prove that the team that has been formed, which comes from different parties that previously were against each other, are able to work well together.

“I am confident that all of these statements will not bring about any division among the unity government but will instead bring us closer together,” he said.

He also reaffirmed DAP’s stand to give its full support to the Prime Minister.

Loke also dismissed the Opposition’s claims of having enough statutory declarations (SDs) from MPs to topple the unity government.

“Anyone can claim to have enough SDs. This SD game has been around for a long time and is nothing more than a political game,” he said.

Earlier, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had reportedly claimed to have enough SDs from MPs backing him as the next prime minister.

However, Perikatan Nasional deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied its MPs had signed any SDs. ANN

