HOW DECEITFUL OF PN-PAS – ‘CONSPIRACIES’ TO TOPPLE ANWAR & UNITY GOVT ONLY TO GIVE PN-PAS SUPPORTERS ‘FALSE HOPE’ – SO THEY WILL EVEN BOTHER TO COME OUT & VOTE FOR ‘CORRUPTION-TAINTED & GOING NOWHERE BUT DOWN’ MUHYIDDIN & CO – ALSO, WHICH REP IN THE UNITY GOVT PACT WOULD WANT TO JUMP TO A FAST-SINKING SHIP WITHOUT PROSPECTS

Conspiracy to topple unity govt only gives false hope to Opposition to face state polls, says Loke
The DAP secretary-general said that there was no basis for the rumours of a change in the Federal Government as all parties under it have given their unwavering support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
“This is part of their (Opposition) strategy to give false hope to their supporters and members, thinking that they have a chance to retake the Federal Government.
“They know that if they do not give this kind of hope, their supporters and members will probably not feel so spirited to fight in the state elections.
“I look at it just as a political game. We, in the unity government, would want to call their bluff. As said by the Prime Minister, they will have three weeks of Parliament sittings starting May 22, if you have the numbers then prove it,” he said.
He said this when met during the Johor DAP convention at a restaurant here in Muar on Sunday (May 7).
Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong and party veteran Lim Kit Siang were also present.
Loke said that such talk would also not weaken the unity government in any way but will instead make its partners work harder.
“All ministers in the Cabinet want to ensure the unity government remains a success.
“We want to prove that the team that has been formed, which comes from different parties that previously were against each other, are able to work well together.
“I am confident that all of these statements will not bring about any division among the unity government but will instead bring us closer together,” he said.
He also reaffirmed DAP’s stand to give its full support to the Prime Minister.
Loke also dismissed the Opposition’s claims of having enough statutory declarations (SDs) from MPs to topple the unity government.
“Anyone can claim to have enough SDs. This SD game has been around for a long time and is nothing more than a political game,” he said.
Earlier, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had reportedly claimed to have enough SDs from MPs backing him as the next prime minister.
However, Perikatan Nasional deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied its MPs had signed any SDs. ANN
Talk of toppling PM mere political propaganda, says Upko chief
KOTA KINABALU: Any talk of toppling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is merely political propaganda, says Upko.
Party president Datuk Ewon Benedick said this is some form of diversion in view of the six coming state elections in Peninsular Malaysia.
He was confident that there were no such moves going on, or if there are ideas of it being circulated, they would not happen.
“This is because the current unity government under the PM’s leadership was formed through a legal and constitutional process,” he said after attending a Kaamatan function in Tamparuli not far from here on Saturday (May 6) night.
Ewon, who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, was responding to questions on talk that certain quarters were trying to bring the current Prime Minister and government down.
He said the appointment of the current Prime Minister was based on the Malaysian Constitution and all processes were according to the law and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent.
He said with the Anti-Hopping law in Parliament, he was sure there would be no attempts to bring the Prime Minister down.
“From what I see, these are just political propaganda in view of the coming elections in six states in Peninsular Malaysia,” said Ewon.
He said as Upko president, he will continue to ensure that the people keep their support for the current state and federal governments that prioritise all race and religion in this country.
He said any movements that only prioritise and care for a single race or religion should not be supported, nor would he be part of it.
“It is my duty as party president to make sure that Sabah is in a government that encompasses the various races and religions in this country,” Ewon added. ANN
