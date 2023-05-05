PETALING JAYA: Political parties in the unity government hope to put politicking on the back burner during the national convention on May 14, even as they face impending polls.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the convention, to be held at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, will be a show of commitment by all ruling political parties.

He said that although the unity government was born due to a decree from the King, such a national convention will be the first time leaders of all levels from the ruling coalition come together to “chart the future of the country”.

“It will be a one-day convention with about 10,000 participants with the highlight being the address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The theme will be Madani Mewajahi Masa Depan Malaysia (Madani Shapes the Future of Malaysia),” he said.

Asyraf said the convention will be organised by the parties involved and not with taxpayers’ money or government resources.

“Many say we were forced together because of a decree from the King, but the national convention will show that we are all committed to making this government work for the people,” he said, adding that the event will feature two segments.

The first will have three sessions – people’s economy, nation-building and manifestation of the Madani concept to the people’s requirements.

“The first session will address the issues of the rakyat and the promises made by the various manifestos of the parties during the last general election with regard to the cost of living. We will then harmonise the manifestos and focus on the main issues faced by the rakyat.

“On nation-building, the main question will be the aspirations of the unity government for the future of Malaysia. We want to insist that while the core is still Malay privileges, Islam and the sanctity of the monarchy, the government still has to embrace and commit to the multiracial and multi-religious values of Malaysia.

“The third session will be on how to realise the Madani concept to the people’s requirements,” said Asyraf.

He further said the second segment will feature the speeches of the heads of the various coalitions of the unity government – Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Warisan.

“In the finale, we hope there will be a joint declaration from everyone to show that the parties are all committed to nation-building and the stability of the country,” he said.

Asked if the timing of the national convention is a show of force to the Opposition, Asyraf said it is a signal of their commitment to stop politicking and willingness to put the people as their priority.

“Many of us have come out with statements saying that we are in support of the unity government but there has never been a time when all leaders of the ruling parties from all levels sit down together.

“We want to say ‘stop politicking’. This is the beginning of a new era of government for Malaysian politics which will address the well-being of the people,” he said.

The announcement of the national convention comes as six states prepare for their state elections and amid speculation of dissension among the ranks of government MPs.

Home Minister and Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has dismissed the claims, saying that they are not worth responding to.

“The unity government’s focus is on reviving the country’s economy and helping the people in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said yesterday.

On another matter, Saifuddin said the unity government remains intact and functional, while flatly dismissing a rumoured attempt to topple it and remove Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister.

“I also don’t see the claim as a threat and have no plan to respond to it,” he said.

He was asked to comment on a news portal report claiming that 10 MPs, who previously supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for prime minister after GE15, were involved in a plot to overthrow the unity government by quitting their seats to force by-elections.

The portal said some Barisan Nasional MPs were being wooed by certain individuals and persuaded to take part in a “do-or-die mission” to sacrifice their seats and quit their respective parties.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong had earlier rubbished allegations by a news portal which said he and other Barisan MPs such as Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and Datuk Seri M. Saravanan were involved in the plot.

Dr Wee said he views the allegations seriously and told the portal to show proof of the claims, and to only use verified information. ANN

