BOMBSHELL – UKRAINE’S ‘MAJOR COUNTEROFFENSIVE’ TO PLEASE U.S. & NATO HAS BEGUN – AND IN THE MOST COWARDLY WAY – WITH ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON PUTIN – VIDEO FOOTAGE OF 2 DRONES ATTACKING PUTIN’S RESIDENCE GOES VIRAL

Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin foiled – Kremlin

Moscow claims that Kiev attempted to strike the President’s residence with two UAVs

Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight intended to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office has reported. The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, according to a presidential administration statement. Moscow considers the incident an act of terrorism. READ MORE: Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin READ MORE: Moscow bans use of drones The attack occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow, according to the president’s office, who also confirmed that the Russian leader’s schedule was not affected. “We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added. The incident happened “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present.” Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place and time of its choosing, the statement noted. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the president was absent from the Kremlin when the drones were downed. He is currently at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo in Moscow Region, to the west of the capital. There is footage circulating on social media, which purports to show the aftermath, with a plume of smoke juxtaposed against the night cityscape above the territory of the historic seat of Russian power. Another short clip appears to show the moment one of the drones exploded over the Kremlin Senate, which hosts the presidential administration and also serves as a working residence of the Russian head of state. It was not clear what caused the blast, though two people can be seen in the video on the dome of the building.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow Kremlin caught on camera (VIDEOS)

Two drones targeted the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office has claimed

Purported footage of a Ukrainian drone strike targeting the Kremlin on Tuesday night has surfaced on a local Telegram channel.