WE HAVE THE RIGHT & POWER TO SET OUR OWN POLICIES – MALAYSIA SNUBS U.S. & EU AFTER FIRE-POKING DUO WARN AGAINST USING CHINA’S HUAWEI 5G NETWORK

Government spokesperson cum Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today stressed that Malaysia is a sovereign country and its government has every right to make decisions that they think are best for the country.

This was in response to warnings by the European Union and the United States over the potential role of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in Malaysia’s rollout of its 5G network.

“It is important to stress here that as a sovereign nation, Malaysia and the government of Malaysia have the right and power to determine the country’s internal policies without any interference and involvement of any other parties,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya this afternoon.

Fahmi said this when asked about a report that EU and US envoys had written to the government last month, warning Malaysia of risks to its national security and foreign investment as the country finalises a review of its 5G rollout.

“Senior officials in Washington agree with my view that upending the existing model would undermine the competitiveness of new industries, stall 5G growth in Malaysia, and harm Malaysia’s business-friendly image internationally,” US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters wrote in one of the letters, according to the Financial Times.

The minister told reporters that he has asked his office to set up a meeting with all foreign envoys who are interested in the issue to explain to them.

“I believe any decision that the government makes, including what we did today, will not only benefit the rakyat and drive our economy forward but will also harmonise with international issues.

“And I believe, after they are given an explanation, the envoys will understand Malaysia’s position,” he said.

Earlier, during the presser, Fahmi announced that the cabinet in its meeting today decided to have Malaysia’s 5G rollout continued by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) until it reaches 80 percent coverage of populated areas, which is expected to be by the end of 2023.

The rollout will then move towards having a dual-wholesale network, which will involve another wholesale network provider.

