Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed purported plots to destabilise his administration as attempts by “dreamers” who should not be entertained.

Met by reporters after the federal-level May Day celebration in Putrajaya today, Anwar did not deny there could be such plots but stressed that parties in government remain strong.

“There are plots, but there is no basis (to them). We focus on our work.

“If they are not hatching plots, what are they doing? So they are carrying out their work,” he said.

“Every month, they have their strategies. InsyaAllah, as far as we have observed, the government is strong,” he added.

Now entering its fifth month, Anwar said his government is committed to focusing on delivering its promises and working for the people.

“We are focused on work. Don’t entertain dreamers,” the Pakatan Harapan chairperson stressed.

Plot rumours abound

Rumours of a fresh plot to topple the government via forced by-elections involving over a dozen purportedly disgruntled government MPs surfaced late last month.

These individuals will allegedly recontest their seats under a Perikatan Nasional ticket.

Supposedly backed by top PN leaders, the rumoured plot also came in the wake of purported unhappiness within Umno under Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership as party president.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Last week, Zahid reportedly vowed to defend the legitimacy of the government in making sure that there will be no MP from BN quitting their respective parties.

Similarly, MCA president Wee Ka Siong also dismissed the allegations that named him as being among MPs backing the plot.

From Harapan, Home Minister and PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said rumours that the existing government would be toppled should not be taken as a threat. MKINI

Conspiracy to topple unity govt exists but has no basis, says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: There is a conspiracy to topple the unity government but it has no basis, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. “The conspiracy exists but there is no basis. We are focused on work. If there is no conspiracy, then what work do they have? We are carrying out our responsibility as the government and they (the Opposition) have their own strategies,” he said. He said this when speaking to reporters after launching the Labour Day celebration at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here on Monday (May 1). Anwar was asked to comment on a recent report by an online news portal claiming that 10 Barisan Nasional MPs who previously supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for prime minister after the 15th General Election (GE15) were involved in a plot to overthrow the unity government by quitting their seats to force by-elections. The portal said some Barisan MPs were being wooed by certain individuals and persuaded to take part in a “do-or-die mission” to sacrifice their seats and quit their respective parties. On April 25, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), denied any intention of toppling the unity government led by Anwar. He said GPS leaders, including Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and himself, had repeatedly made it clear that their priority was political stability. On April 28, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also Pakatan Harapan secretary-general, said that the unity government was intact and functional. He flatly dismissed the rumoured threat to topple and remove Anwar. Meanwhile, Anwar said that the coalition under the unity government remains steadfast. “This is our commitment, which is very clear. “Don’t entertain those who are delirious,” he added. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.