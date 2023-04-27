OH NO! ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR AS MUDDLED & CUCKOO AS PAS? – AS PETALING JAYA MP FIRES WHAT HE THINKS IS A GREAT SALVO AT HADI & CO – ‘IS THERE A ‘WIDENING RIFT’ WITHIN PAS? HOW MBs WELCOME ANWAR’S OPEN HOUSES BUT NOT THE TOP LEADERSHIP?’ – ANOTHER PKR MP QUESTIONS ANWAR, TELLS HIM TO USE OWN PARTY FUNDS FOR THE EVENTS – IRONIC OR NOT, IT’S TIME TO REIN IN A VERY ANNOYING HASSAN KARIM, WHO IS NOW EVEN MORE IRRITATING THAN DAP’S RAMASAMY – AT LEAST RAMASAMY CAN SHOOT FOR THE BIG ISSUES, WHILE HASSAN CAN ONLY PLUCK ‘LOW HANGING FRUITS’ & THE WRONG ONES AT THAT TO GET BACK AT HIS OWN COALITION MATES – DISCIPLINARY ACTION IN THE FORM OF SUSPENSION IS IN ORDER FOR THE PASIR GUDANG MP, WHOSE RECENT ACTIONS IN ATTACKING HIS OWN SIDE PUBLICLY INSTEAD OF USING INTERNAL CHANNELS, HAVE CAST SUSPICIONS ON HIS POLITICAL LOYALTY
MBs welcome PM’s open house, PN told
Lee Chean Chung asks if the conflicting stances from PAS point towards a widening rift of opinions within the party.
PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Petaling Jaya MP, Lee Chean Chung, has questioned the conflicting stances put forward by PAS leaders over the government’s decision to host Hari Raya open houses in six states.
He asked why Terengganu and Kelantan PAS had supported the initiative but the same was rejected by Kedah PAS as well as its central leadership.
“Isn’t there an internal party communications channel to resolve differences of opinion?
“Do the conflicting stances from the same party point towards a widening rift of opinions internally?” he said in a Facebook post.
Lee was referring to Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob and Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who last week stated their support for the government’s initiative to host the open houses.
However, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday said hosting the Hari Raya open houses in the six states goes against Putrajaya’s commitment to do away with massive events in a bid to cut costs.
PKR MP Lee Chean Chung asked why PAS’ Takiyuddin Hassan and Sanusi Nor are against the prime minister holding open houses in Terengganu and Kelantan when their menteris besar have welcomed it.
On Sunday, Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said federal leaders should stick to the long-standing tradition of hosting a single open house event at the prime minister’s residence, Seri Perdana, or around Putrajaya.
Lee also criticised the attitude of Perikatan Nasional leaders who he alleged have politicised all issues, even the open houses.
He said it only showed that there are factions “so thirsty for power that they are afraid of their own shadows”.
“(They) should be reminded that the unity government’s open houses are official events to celebrate Aidilfitri with the people. State leaders are also welcome (to attend the open houses),” he said.
Last week, the Prime Minister’s Department said Seri Perdana will not host an open house event this year. Instead, the department will hold its functions in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.
It also said Anwar will attend three other Aidilfitri open houses in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, organised by the state governments.
PKR man slams party colleague for remarks on PM’s open houses
Deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin accuses Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim of changing his tune on mixing government business with politics.
PETALING JAYA: A PKR leader has hit out at the party’s Pasir Gudang MP, Hassan Karim, for asking Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to use party funds to host the Hari Raya open houses in six states headed for polls.
PKR deputy information chief Razeef Rakimin claimed that Hassan had once spoken against mixing official government business with politics.
Razeef also asked why Hassan was directing his queries at Pakatan Harapan (PH), despite the fact that the unity government also comprised Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Warisan.
“Why is he only focused on PH when he knows this (open house) is a unity government programme?” he said.
The coalition government’s move to hold open houses in Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu has been seen by opposition politicians and political analysts as an effort to woo voters ahead of the state assembly elections.
Yesterday, Hassan said it is not wrong for Anwar to hold Aidilfitri open houses in the six states as long as he used his own funds or PKR or PH funds.
He also said Anwar should announce that public funds will not be used to finance the open houses.
Razeef said the open houses were a government programme and this was not the same as a political party using government resources.
“Why is it difficult for Hassan to understand this difference?” he asked.
