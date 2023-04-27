MBs welcome PM’s open house, PN told

Lee Chean Chung asks if the conflicting stances from PAS point towards a widening rift of opinions within the party.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Petaling Jaya MP, Lee Chean Chung, has questioned the conflicting stances put forward by PAS leaders over the government’s decision to host Hari Raya open houses in six states.

He asked why Terengganu and Kelantan PAS had supported the initiative but the same was rejected by Kedah PAS as well as its central leadership.

“Isn’t there an internal party communications channel to resolve differences of opinion?

“Do the conflicting stances from the same party point towards a widening rift of opinions internally?” he said in a Facebook post.

Lee was referring to Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob and Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who last week stated their support for the government’s initiative to host the open houses.

However, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday said hosting the Hari Raya open houses in the six states goes against Putrajaya’s commitment to do away with massive events in a bid to cut costs.

PKR MP Lee Chean Chung asked why PAS’ Takiyuddin Hassan and Sanusi Nor are against the prime minister holding open houses in Terengganu and Kelantan when their menteris besar have welcomed it.

On Sunday, Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said federal leaders should stick to the long-standing tradition of hosting a single open house event at the prime minister’s residence, Seri Perdana, or around Putrajaya.

Lee also criticised the attitude of Perikatan Nasional leaders who he alleged have politicised all issues, even the open houses.

He said it only showed that there are factions “so thirsty for power that they are afraid of their own shadows”.

“(They) should be reminded that the unity government’s open houses are official events to celebrate Aidilfitri with the people. State leaders are also welcome (to attend the open houses),” he said.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s Department said Seri Perdana will not host an open house event this year. Instead, the department will hold its functions in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

It also said Anwar will attend three other Aidilfitri open houses in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, organised by the state governments.

